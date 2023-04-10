Get your hands on the iPhone 14 Plus at a steal price! Flipkart drops price to just 49999

If you're scouring the market for a smartphone with a big display, flagship performance and stellar cameras, then the iPhone 14 Plus could be a great option for you. Grab the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs. 49999 on Flipkart. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 08:45 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
iPhone 14 Plus packs all of iPhone 14's features in a bigger form factor. (Apple)

Recent leaks regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 series have revealed that Apple's flagships are set for a major overhaul. However, these changes are expected to be limited to the Pro variants only. This makes the iPhone 14 Plus an excellent smartphone to buy. Moreover, Apple has announced the reveal date of iOS 17, and the iPhone 14 Plus will get all the top new features. So, if you're searching for a smartphone with a big screen and long battery life, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best options to go for.

Flipkart has announced a massive price drop on the smartphone, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits. It can be yours for just Rs. 49999! Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Flipkart listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 49999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Flipkart.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initially, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 79999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of Rs. 9901 on Apple's flagship product. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Flipkart is offering up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered for your old device, the iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to just Rs. 49999!

Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Flipkart to check if it is available.

B0BDJFTGK6

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Customers can get Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Lastly, get 1 surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 08:45 IST
