Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 6a: BIG changes that make this new phone exciting

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 6a: Google has launched the affordable sibling of the Pixel 7 series – the Google Pixel 7a. The latest Pixel has some notable upgrades over the previous generation Pixel 6a. Although, the Google Pixel 6a has been a great combination of Google's impressive hardware design and its seamlessly integrated software for anyone who is fond of Android devices, the new member of the Pixel family has some quite notable specs and features. In terms of performance, cameras, display, and design, it is simply an outstanding device. How does the latest Google Pixel 7a differ from its previous generation Pixel 6a? Here's all that you need to know.

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 6a

Design

The Pixel 7a matches the Pixel 6a's appearance, with a horizontal camera bar stretching across the back of the phone to house the two rear cameras slated for the Pixel 7a. However, the Pixel 7a takes cues from the Pixel 7. Having said that, both speak the bold Pixel design statement in their own way.

Display

One of the major upgrades that Pixel 7a has taken over the 6a is the display. The latest Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. And that's interesting to see as the Pixel 6a comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Performance

Talking about performance, the Google Tensor G2 chip makes the whole difference. It was recently seen in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro models, now the affordable version also brings the performance of the latest Tensor G2 chipset. On the other hand, Pixel 6a uses the Google Tensor chip.

Cameras

Along with the display and performance, the Pixel 7a takes a huge leap in terms of camera specs over the Pixel 6a. The new entrant to the Pixel series gets a dual camera setup of a 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer wide camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide camera. While on the front, it also gets an upgrade of a 13MP selfie camera.

The Pixel 6a offers a dual-camera setup headlined by a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. For selfies, it features an 8 MP camera.

Battery and Charging

Sadly, there is no exciting upgrade here! The 4410mAh battery on the Pixel 6a gets reduced to 4385mAh on the Pixel 7a. The charging speed has also remained the same at just 18W, which is sad to see as the previous iteration was a pain to charge at this slow speed.

The only upgrade that you will witness in Pixel 7a is with the wireless charging-Pixel 6a had missed out on it.

Price

The best part of the Pixel 7a is that it managed to keep the price the same as the Pixel 6a despite bringing some big and notable upgrades. It starts at Rs. 43,999 for an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in India. However, with the launch price, at a launch price of Rs. 39,999 with an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

Also, the Pixel 6a is available in only two colour options including Chalk and Charcoal, while the latest offering is available in three colour variants – Charcoal, Sea, and Snow.

It must be noted that after a year of the Pixel 6a launch, you can find it priced under ₹30,000.