Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Camera, battery, display

Google Pixel 7a was launched today as a mid-range smartphone offering amazing new specifications. But is it better than the Apple iPhone SE 3? Find out here.

By: PRIYA KUMARI
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 00:49 IST
Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Know the key details here. (AP)
Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Know the key details here. (AP)

Google on Thursday, May 11 launched the Pixel 7a at a starting range of $499 (Rs. 43999 in India). The smartphone is being seen as one of the competitors of the Apple iPhone SE 3 launched in the year 2022. But, which one will you opt for? Here is a comparison between Google Pixel 7a and iPhone SE 3 which can help you in deciding. From camera, battery to display- Here is all you need to know.

Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3

1. Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3 Price: Google has launched the Pixel 7a at a starting range of Rs. 43999. However, if you want to by the Apple iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 (3rd generation), you will have to pay a bit more, as the phone is available at a starting price of Rs. 49900 (64GB storage variant)

2. Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3 Chipset: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the iPhone SE 3 launched in the year 2022 runs on A15 Bionic Chipset, which is also there in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

3. Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3 Display: The Google Pixel 7a gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate. However, when it comes to iPhone SE 3, the screen size is comparatively small as it features a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology. Also, both the Pixel 7a and iPhone SE 3 can handle water and dust as they come with anIP67 rating.

4. Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3 Camera: The Pixel 7a is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. However, the Apple iPhone SE 3 comes with only a single rear camera of 12MP and a front camera of 7MP.

5. Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3 Battery: According to Google,, the phone comes with a4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. While the iPhone SE 3 is equipped with a 2018 mAh battery, according to GSMarena. Also, it takes around 30 minutes to charge 50 percent of it with a 20W adapter or higher. Notably, iPhones do not come with inbox chargers.

6. Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Which is better? Well as per the specifications mentioned above the Pixel 7a can be seen offering a good camera, battery, and large screen at a lower rate compared to the iPhone SE 3. However, though the iPhone SE 3 lags in specs based on data, its overall performance is commendable.

First Published Date: 11 May, 00:49 IST
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Camera, battery, display
