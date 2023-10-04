Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro prices LEAKED ahead of Made by Google 2023 event

Google is all set to unveil its Pixel 8 series at the Made by Google 2023 event which is taking place later today, October 4, in New York. Continuing the trend, this year's Pixel lineup is also expected to feature two smartphones - the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Mountain View-based tech giant shared a teaser of the Pixel devices a few days ago which gave us a proper look at the upcoming flagship smartphones, as well as hinted at its enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in the camera department.

Rumors have suggested a price hike for the Pixel 8 series owing to their various new features. Now, a recently surfaced report has revealed the actual pricing of the devices. Check it out below.

Pixel 8 series: How much will it cost?

According to previous rumors, Google is expected to hike the price of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by $100 this year. This means that the Pixel 8 could start at $699, and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899. While this may or may not be true, a new report has revealed that Google could make it cheaper to own the higher storage variants of the Pixel 8 series.

Tipster @MysteryLupin on X shared the leaked prices of the various storage models of the Pixel 8 series. Here's how much the devices could cost.

1. Pixel 8 price - 128GB for $699 and 256GB for $759.

2. Pixel 8 Pro price - 128GB for $999, 256GB for $1059, and 512GB for $1179.

Companies usually charge $100 more for the higher storage variant, but if this report turns out to be true, then you would need to shell out just $60 more if you wish to upgrade to the 256GB variant of the Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro. On the other hand, Google will charge $120 for upgrading to the 512GB model of the Pixel 8 Pro, which is cheaper than the $200 that Apple charges for upgrading to the same storage option.

Pixel Watch 2 prices leaked

The tipster also shared the leaked prices of the Pixel Watch 2. As per the report, it will be available in two models - Wi-Fi, and LTE. The Wi-Fi variant will cost $349, while the LTE version will set you back $399.

Do note that this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only official confirmation from Google will reveal actual details about the Pixel devices, which are expected to be at the Made by Google 2023 event today, October 4. Check out when, and where you can livestream the event online.