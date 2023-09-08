Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect

Mark your calendars for October 4th because that's when Google will unveil its exciting new Pixel 8 series. The event kicks off at 7:30 PM, and people are buzzing with curiosity about these upcoming Pixel phones in India. Although there's no official confirmation yet, there's a good chance we will see the Pixel 8 series in India. While we wait for official confirmation, let's take a look at what we know so far.

Expected Prices and Availability in India

The TechOutlook report suggests that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might have higher prices in Europe compared to India. Typically, Indian prices are a bit lower than in Europe. The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage is expected to cost around Rs. 60,000 to ₹65,000 in India. Keep in mind that these are not official prices but predictions based on leaks and past launches. For reference, the Pixel 7 was announced in India at Rs. 59,999, and the Pixel 7 Pro was priced at Rs. 84,999. If the Pixel 8 series does come to India, we will know the official prices on October 4.

Leaked Specs for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 is rumoured to feature a compact 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with impressive brightness and clarity. It's expected to run on Google's powerful Tensor G3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. The camera setup could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, promising better light processing and HDR capabilities. You might also be able to record 8K videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calls, an 11-megapixel camera is expected. Inside, there's a sizable 4,485mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, might sport a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display. It could feature an 11-megapixel selfie camera and a powerful rear camera trio, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 49-megapixel telephoto. The phone's design could blend glass and metal, much like the previous Pixel 7 Pro.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to have a Google Tensor G3 SoC, a substantial 4,950mAh battery with fast charging, and specs like 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage.

So, mark your calendars for October 4 to learn all about the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including their official prices and availability in India. It's going to be an exciting launch.