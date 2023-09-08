Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect

Get ready for the highly-anticipated Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch in India. Here's what to expect and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 11:51 IST
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: India launch and specs leaked ahead of exciting debut. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Mark your calendars for October 4th because that's when Google will unveil its exciting new Pixel 8 series. The event kicks off at 7:30 PM, and people are buzzing with curiosity about these upcoming Pixel phones in India. Although there's no official confirmation yet, there's a good chance we will see the Pixel 8 series in India. While we wait for official confirmation, let's take a look at what we know so far.

Expected Prices and Availability in India

The TechOutlook report suggests that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might have higher prices in Europe compared to India. Typically, Indian prices are a bit lower than in Europe. The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage is expected to cost around Rs. 60,000 to 65,000 in India. Keep in mind that these are not official prices but predictions based on leaks and past launches. For reference, the Pixel 7 was announced in India at Rs. 59,999, and the Pixel 7 Pro was priced at Rs. 84,999. If the Pixel 8 series does come to India, we will know the official prices on October 4.

Leaked Specs for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 is rumoured to feature a compact 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with impressive brightness and clarity. It's expected to run on Google's powerful Tensor G3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. The camera setup could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, promising better light processing and HDR capabilities. You might also be able to record 8K videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calls, an 11-megapixel camera is expected. Inside, there's a sizable 4,485mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, might sport a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display. It could feature an 11-megapixel selfie camera and a powerful rear camera trio, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 49-megapixel telephoto. The phone's design could blend glass and metal, much like the previous Pixel 7 Pro.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to have a Google Tensor G3 SoC, a substantial 4,950mAh battery with fast charging, and specs like 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage.

So, mark your calendars for October 4 to learn all about the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including their official prices and availability in India. It's going to be an exciting launch.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 11:51 IST
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
