Grab iPhone 13 for just 51490 as price falls from 69900 during Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales

During the Apple Days sale, you can grab the iPhone 13 at an insanely low price. Check out this amazing iPhone deal.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 11:46 IST
Vijay Sales is offering a massive price cut on iPhones in India during the Apple Days sale. Check iPhone 13 price cut. (Unsplash)

Vijay Sales is back with its Apple Days sale starting today April 29 at stores and website. It is giving the perfect opportunity to Apple enthusiasts to grab jaw-dropping deals on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and other Apple devices. If you want to upgrade your existing devices or purchase new Apple products at unbeatable prices, then this is the right moment. One of the several super-saving deals is on the iPhone 13, which can be purchased at just Rs. 51490. However, the deal doesn't end here, because you can avail of even more discount. Wondering how? Check here.

iPhone 13 price cut

What would take you by surprise is that you can now purchase the iPhone 13 at just Rs. 51490. How? Know in detail.

The iPhone 13, which is priced at Rs. 69900, is now available at Rs. 61490 after the discount on Vijay Sales. However, there are several bank offers that will further drop the price of the iPhone 13. So, one can get a cashback of Rs. 2000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moreover, if you wish to exchange your existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3000 at Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to Rs. 18410. That means the final price of the iPhone 13 will drop to just Rs. 51490.

B09G99CW2N

However, it's important to keep in mind that the price you receive for trading in your old phone will depend on the brand, model, and condition of your device. It may be difficult to receive the highest possible amount, but you can still potentially obtain a significant reduction in price. Prior to trading in your phone, you will need to provide detailed information about its condition by answering specific questions. After a thorough evaluation, you will be given an exact discount amount. Nevertheless, with this discount, you can acquire the iPhone 13 at an exceptionally low cost.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 11:46 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets