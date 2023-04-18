Grab Motorola Edge 30 Pro under 29999 on Flipkart with this price cut trick; Check how to

If you're looking to buy a flagship smartphone, iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones are the first options that come to mind. However, other brands too offer smartphones in the flagship category which offer similar performance as the iPhones and Samsungs. One of these options is the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. It gets the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. It also has a 68W fast charging and 50MP OIS camera along with a 50MP ultra-wide and a macro lens.

So, if you're looking to grab the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, then know that Flipkart has an amazing offer live on the smartphone! Apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant is also offering exchange offers and bank benefits. Check out the price cut details here.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Discount

The 128GB variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs. 55999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for under Rs. 29999! Here's how.

Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 26000 discount on Motorola Edge 30 Pro. After the discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 29999.

Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro if you exchange your old smartphone which can drive its price well below Rs. 29999. If you can get the maximum value offered in the exchange offer, the price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro drops to just Rs. 3749!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Bank Offers

Get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023, as well as a flat Rs. 2500 bonus on My11Circle.