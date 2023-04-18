Grab Motorola Edge 30 Pro under 29999 on Flipkart with this price cut trick; Check how to

Flipkart's latest offer on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has reduced its price to under Rs. 29999! Check the price cut details here.

| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 17:34 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Pro First Impressions: Offers the Google Pixel experience
image caption
1/7 The Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in Cosmos Blue and StarDust White colours. The rear is Gorilla Glass 5 while the front is Gorilla Glass 3. The frame is made of plastic. The phone has a IP52 certification for water and dust resistance. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 Motorola's MyUX experience offers lots of customisation options. You can change fonts, layout, colour accents, icon shapes, and more. Note that the features aren't as verstaile as Xiaomi's MIUI or Samsung's One UI. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 The Motorola Edge 30 Pro offers a bright and vivid 6.7-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is super smooth to scroll and looks great on the eyes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Motorola Edge 30 Pro offers a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS, another 50MP ultra-wide camera that doubles up as a macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. It can record up to 8K videos at 24 fps. The 60MP front camera takes care of selfies.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 30 Pro
5/7 Motorola Edge 30 Pro relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Motorola is offering the Snapdragon Sight and Snapdragon Sound features. You also get a pair of stereo speakers for audio and Dolby Atmos output.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 30 Pro
6/7 The Motorola Edge 30 Pro gets a 4800mAh battery that is paired with a 68W fast wired charging solution. The phone also supports 15W wireless fast charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Battery life is good on this phone; it easily lasts an entire day with moderate to heavy usage. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
7/7 The Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with Android 12 experience bathed in the Material You theme. This is closer to the stock Android experience on the Google Pixel 6. Motorola promises two Android OS upgrades.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 30 Pro
View all Images
There’s an amazing offer live on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. (Motorola)

If you're looking to buy a flagship smartphone, iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones are the first options that come to mind. However, other brands too offer smartphones in the flagship category which offer similar performance as the iPhones and Samsungs. One of these options is the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. It gets the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. It also has a 68W fast charging and 50MP OIS camera along with a 50MP ultra-wide and a macro lens.

So, if you're looking to grab the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, then know that Flipkart has an amazing offer live on the smartphone! Apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant is also offering exchange offers and bank benefits. Check out the price cut details here.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Discount

The 128GB variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs. 55999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for under Rs. 29999! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 26000 discount on Motorola Edge 30 Pro. After the discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 29999.

Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro if you exchange your old smartphone which can drive its price well below Rs. 29999. If you can get the maximum value offered in the exchange offer, the price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro drops to just Rs. 3749!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Bank Offers

Get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023, as well as a flat Rs. 2500 bonus on My11Circle.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 17:21 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets