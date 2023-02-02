Great Deal! Save a whopping 22700 on Samsung Galaxy M33 on Amazon

If you are a Samsung fan, but don't want to spend a huge amount on the latest flagship series, then this Samsung Galaxy M33 5G deal is for you! It is a 5G Samsung Galaxy smartphone that comes with a whopping 6000mAh battery. The deal, which is on Amazon, provides you a great chance to save up to Rs. 22700- the retail price is actually Rs. 24999. That means, you will be able to grab it for just Rs. 2299 with the help of discounts, exchange deal, and bank offers. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut

With a whopping discount of 28 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 17999 today. In order to grab the phone, all you need to do is visit either the website of Amazon or its mobile application, search for the phone, and place the order. However, if you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

If you have an old smartphone that is in very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 15450. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. You can avail of the bank offer while completing the payment process and save a further Rs. 250 on HSBC Bank credit cards. With this, the price of the phone can drop to just Rs. 2299.

While including Amazon's price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal, you will be able to save up to Rs. 22700 on this 5G smartphone worth Rs. 24999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: why you should buy this

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone also gets a 6000mAh battery.