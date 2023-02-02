    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Great Deal! Save a whopping 22700 on Samsung Galaxy M33 on Amazon

    Looking for an affordable 5G smartphone? Check out the amazing Samsung Galaxy M33 on Amazon.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 12:28 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 price in US, UK, India, more; Check Galaxy S23 Plus, Ultra prices too
    image caption
    1/5 Packing the most powerful Android chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched globally. The series consists of three models - the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line model Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799 for a 128GB storage variant in the US, while Galaxy S23 Plus comes at a price of $999 for and Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1199 for 256GB storage.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    3/5 In the UK, Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra have been launched at a starting cost of £849, £1049, £1249 respectively. (HT Tech )
    image caption
    4/5 While in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price may start at approximately Rs. 65495. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra models are expected to start at Rs. 81890 and Rs. 98284 respectively. However, there is nothing official about these prices. We will update the prices for India, once they are revealed. Chances are that it will take a few days for Samsung to announce the India prices. So, far it has announced the US and UK prices.   (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    5/5 All three Galaxy S23 models feature the 120Hz refresh rate display and run on Android 13 out of the box. One of the main upgrades is the 200MP primary sensor on the Ultra variant along with a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP periscope lens. While the S23 and S23 Plus feature a triple camera setup of 50MP+12MP+10MP.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    View all Images
    You can save a massive Rs. 22700 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. Here’s how. (HT Tech)

    If you are a Samsung fan, but don't want to spend a huge amount on the latest flagship series, then this Samsung Galaxy M33 5G deal is for you! It is a 5G Samsung Galaxy smartphone that comes with a whopping 6000mAh battery. The deal, which is on Amazon, provides you a great chance to save up to Rs. 22700- the retail price is actually Rs. 24999. That means, you will be able to grab it for just Rs. 2299 with the help of discounts, exchange deal, and bank offers. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut on Amazon.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut

    With a whopping discount of 28 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 17999 today. In order to grab the phone, all you need to do is visit either the website of Amazon or its mobile application, search for the phone, and place the order. However, if you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09TWGDY4W

    If you have an old smartphone that is in very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 15450. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. You can avail of the bank offer while completing the payment process and save a further Rs. 250 on HSBC Bank credit cards. With this, the price of the phone can drop to just Rs. 2299.

    While including Amazon's price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal, you will be able to save up to Rs. 22700 on this 5G smartphone worth Rs. 24999.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: why you should buy this

    The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone also gets a 6000mAh battery.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 11:57 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Great Deal! Save a whopping 22700 on Samsung Galaxy M33 on Amazon
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch