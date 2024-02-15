Honor X9b, with Ultra-Bounce display, launched in India; Check features, price and more

After months of anticipation, the Honor X9b has been launched in India. It is the latest smartphone from Honor which already has several other smartphones in the Indian market including the Honor 90. HTech CEO Madhav Sheth took to the stage and highlighted the notable features of the Honor X9b such as an Ultra-Bounce 360-degree anti-drop display that increases its durability, and 3 days battery life. Alongside the smartphone, Honor also launched the Choice Watch and Earbuds X5.

From features, and specifications to price, know all about the new Honor X9b.

Honor X9b: Features and specifications

The Honor X9b gets a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Honor markets it as an Ultra-Bounce 360-degree anti-drop display which has received SGS 5-star whole-device drop resistance certification. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset manufactured on a 4nm process. It is paired with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM (8GB RAM+8TB RAM Turbo) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Honor X9b runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13.

On the back of this gaming smartphone, there is a triple camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP micro camera. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Honor X9b packs a 5800mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging. Honor claims that the battery can last up to 3 days and comes with 3 years of anti-ageing properties.

Honor X9b: Pricing and availability

Honor X9b has been launched in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is available in two colours - Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange. The Honor X9b is priced at Rs. 25999 in India.

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on ICICI Debit Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Honor is also offering an additional Rs. 5000 off on exchange bonus. Honor is also providing a free mobile protection plan called Honor Protect worth Rs. 2999. As part of it, Honor X9b buyers will get a one-time screen replacement offer within 6 months along with a 30-day assured buy-back option.