Huge price drop! Don’t pay 79900, Grab iPhone 14 at just 49999 on Flipkart

Apple's new iPhone 14 comes in a 6.1-inch form factor, making it strikingly similar to last year's iPhone 13. Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset helps capture better quality images with more detail and colour accuracy. iPhone 14 also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13. So, if you've been looking to buy a flagship phone, then the iPhone 14 could be an ideal buy. Fortunately, it has received a huge price cut courtesy of Flipkart's latest offer.

The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to discounted deals. With this offer, the iPhone 14 could be yours for the price of an iPhone 12. So, check out the details of this Flipkart offer here.

iPhone 14 discount and trade-in offer

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900, Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to just Rs. 72999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 6901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to lower the price even further.

Flipkart has an amazing trade-in offer live right now. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

You can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the iPhone 14, lowering its price to just Rs. 49999. That is a price similar to that of the iPhone 12! Moreover, Flipkart has one more offer in store for its customers.

iPhone 14 Bank offers

You can also take advantage of this amazing bank offer to reduce the price even further! Get Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon for February/March 2023. So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 14 offer now!