Impressive deal on iPhone 12 announced; Price crashes to under 25000 from 59900

Buying iPhone 12 today can cost you only Rs. 21000 instead of 59900. Here are the offers you need to opt for on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 15:02 IST
iPhone 12
View all Images
Check the offer details in the Apple iPhone 12 here. (Pexels)

Here is a chance to make an iPhone yours and that too at an impressively low rate. Yes, you can be an Apple iPhone 12 owner by saving over Rs. 38000 on the iPhone worth Rs. 59900 today on Flipkart. All you need to do is nab the 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 with the help of some alluring offers. Notably, the deals are also available on other storage variants of the iPhone 12. Here are the offer details you need to know.

iPhone 12 price drops to under Rs. 21000 on Flipkart

What is your budget? Getting an iPhone under Rs. 25000 is something unreal. The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 59900 is available with an initial discount of 9 percent for Rs. 53999 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the higher storage variants, you can know that the other two storage variants- 128GB and 256GB storage variants are currently unavailable on Flipkart.

The cost of the iPhone 12 can further come down with the help of the exchange and bank offers. Check the details below.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 33000 off on the discounted rate of the iPhone 12. Flipkart has also informed that you can get extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange of select models. However, what needs to be noted is that the reduction in the amount on iPhone 12 completely depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer (with maximum benefit) the cost of the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 20999.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the phone include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions; and Rs. 2000 off On HDFC Debit Card EMI transactions.

In order to grab the iPhone 12 with this amazing price drop all you need to do is visit Flipkart, search for iPhone 12 and select the storage and colour variant. You will then be able to see the price drop and offer details displayed on the screen.

B08L5WHFT9

Notably, the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more. The phone not only offers great battery life but amazing performance.

First Published Date: 14 May, 15:01 IST
