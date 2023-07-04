Infinix Hot 30 5G gets a launch date in India; check expected price and more

Infinix HOT 30 5G is a combination of affordability and premium design.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 16:38 IST
It will be available in eye-catching color options such as Aurora Blue and Knight Black.
It will be available in eye-catching color options such as Aurora Blue and Knight Black. (Infinix Mobiles)

If you were waiting to buy an affordable 5G smartphone then know that Infinix is all set to launch its highly anticipated Hot 30 5G smartphone on July 14. This trendy device is expected to offer a host of impressive features, including seamless 5G connectivity throughout the day, a smooth and vibrant display, and a massive battery to keep you going.

Priced between 10,000 and 15,000 rupees, the Infinix Hot 30 5G aims to combine affordability with a premium design. It will be available in eye-catching color options such as Aurora Blue and Knight Black, providing users with a stylish and appealing choice.

Leaked details of Infinix Hot 305G

Leaked details from a report by GSMAreana suggest that the Infinix Hot 30 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup housed within a rectangular module along with an LED flash. The primary camera is rumored to have an impressive 50-megapixel sensor, while information about the secondary sensor remains unknown. On the front, the device is expected to feature a hole-punch display in the center, accommodating the selfie camera. The leaked image also reveals a SIM card slot on the left edge, volume and power buttons on the right, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, the bottom of the phone is likely to include a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, and speaker grilles. As for color options, the Infinix Hot 30 5G is rumored to come in Miami Orange, Aurora Blue, and Knight Black. The Miami Orange variant is particularly interesting, featuring a vegan leather back for a unique and stylish look.

With its impressive features and attractive design, the Infinix Hot 30 5G is expected to be a standout device in its price range, offering users a compelling option for their smartphone needs.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 16:32 IST
