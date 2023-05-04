iOS 17 update MEGA leak! These 8 big features could soon come to your iPhone

On June 5, day 1 of Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the next generation of iPhone OS, iOS 17, can be unveiled by the company. This means that in just a month's time, we will finally get to see what new features iPhone users will get to play around with for the next year. But you do not have to wait that long since many leaks and reports have revealed what Apple might be bringing with the iOS 17 update. Check out the 8 big features that are likely to arrive soon.

iOS 17 features likely to come to iPhones

1. App Sideloading: At this moment, it appears that this feature will only be available within the EU. The feature will unlock third-party apps for iPhone users and they will not have to be reliant on the App Store to download and install all their apps. At the moment, we do not know whether Apple plans to extend these features to regions outside of the EU.

2. Mood Tracking: Part of Apple's expanding health tools, Mood Tracker is a new feature in the Health app that will track the mood and emotions of the users. Users will have to update it manually but in the future, it can get an algorithm support through which the iPhone will pick up the mood from keyboard typing, phone usage and more.

3. Contact key verification in iMessage: This feature was previewed by Apple in December and it stated that it will be added in iOS 17 update. The feature adds an extra layer of security for users who face “extraordinary digital threats” such as journalists, government officials and others to help them make sure they are messaging only those they intend to interact with.

4. Control Center revamp: Apple is also likely to upgrade the Control Center and optimize the tools featured there. In particular, the flashlight will get a free slider to adjust the brightness.

5. Wallet app revamp: The Wallet app will get a new search functionality as well as a general redesign.

6. CarPlay upgrade: CarPlay is set to receive a major upgrade and is likely to get support for multiple displays, widgets and integration with vehicle functions such as climate control and FM radio.

7. Journal app: A new app can be added which will allow users to write journal entries in either text form or through photos, voice notes and videos.

8. Expansion of unwanted tracking alerts: Apple introduced unwanted tracking alerts for AirTag to stop the misuse of the product for stalking and other illegal purposes. Apple can extend this feature to other third-party Bluetooth-based item trackers as well.