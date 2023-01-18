iPhone 12 Mini gets a huge discount! Grab it at just 16999 on Flipkart

Flipkart has a great offer on the iPhone 12 Mini right now and it can be yours for the price of a budget smartphone! Here’s how.

Flipkart has come out with amazing deals on various smartphones, especially iPhones as part of its Big Savings Days Sale. Customers can take advantage of bumper discounts; bank offers and exchange offers which take down the price of smartphones hugely. There's an amazing offer live on the iPhone 12 Mini where it can be yours for the price of a budget smartphone! After applying all the offers, it can be yours for just Rs. 16999.

The iPhone 12 Mini is an excellent smartphone which offers all the features of flagship iPhones in a compact form factor and a cheaper price. So, check out the details of this iPhone 12 Mini Flipkart offer here.

iPhone 12 Mini discount

Flipkart has announced an amazing offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 16999. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 38999, giving you a huge initial discount of 34 percent!

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 22000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 16999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

The above offers are also valid on other variants of the iPhone 12 Mini. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini can be yours for just Rs. 21999.

iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

You can avail bank offers on the iPhone 12 Mini to reduce its price even further. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 12 Mini deal before it runs out!

B0932QYBH8

Reasons to why iPhone 12 Mini

One of the last ever “Mini” smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 12 Mini features all the bells and whistles offered by the flagship iPhone 12, in a compact, 5.4-inch form factor. The smartphone also gets two 12-megapixel cameras which capture images in stunning detail. It features Apple's new A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Mini supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging.