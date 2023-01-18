    Trending News

    iPhone 12 Mini gets a huge discount! Grab it at just 16999 on Flipkart

    Flipkart has a great offer on the iPhone 12 Mini right now and it can be yours for the price of a budget smartphone! Here’s how.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 19:05 IST
    Jaw dropping deal! iPhone 11 price cut from 43900 to 23490; Check offers on Amazon, Flipkart
    Apple iPhone 11
    1/5 iPhone 11 price drop on Flipkart: You can grab an Apple iPhone 11 today at a discount of nearly 50 percent on Flipkart. With the help of the discount and exchange offer the base storage variant of iPhone 11 (64 GB) worth Rs. 43900 can be yours for only Rs. 23490. With a discount of 6 percent the price of the phone has been reduced to Rs. 40990. And if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it for iPhone 11 to save up to Rs. 17500 more. After availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the iPhone 11's 64GB variant cost can come down to Rs. 23490 or 46.6 percent of the original cost. (Apple)
    Apple iPhone 11
    2/5 Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a bank offer on the iPhone 11. If you pay for the device using an Axis Bank debit or credit card, you will save 5 percent on Rs. 23490. After which the price of the phone can further be brought down to Rs. 22315 or 49 percent of the initial cost. Also, the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 11 is available on Flipkart at Rs. 48900 but with a discount of 5 percent, exchange offer, and bank offer, the phone can be purchased for Rs. 28490, that is a discount of nearly 42 percent. (Unsplash)
    Apple iPhone 11
    3/5 iPhone 11 price drop on Amazon: The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 is currently unavailable on Amazon. However, the 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 54900 along with the earpods and power adapter. (Apple)
    Apple iPhone 11
    4/5 iPhone 11 price drop on Amazon: The ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs. 13300 further off on the iPhone 11 in exchange offer. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 41600. Also, Amazon is not offering any bank offer on the iPhone 11. (Apple)
    Apple iPhone 11
    5/5 iPhone 11: People who love clicking pictures and want a phone with a long battery life, iPhone 11 is a good choice. The phone can be used to click beautiful low light pictures with its 12MP dual camera setup and also offers a battery life of more than a day. (Unsplash)
    iPhone 12 Mini
    View all Images
    Check out the details of this huge price cut on iPhone 12 Mini. (Pixabay)

    Flipkart has come out with amazing deals on various smartphones, especially iPhones as part of its Big Savings Days Sale. Customers can take advantage of bumper discounts; bank offers and exchange offers which take down the price of smartphones hugely. There's an amazing offer live on the iPhone 12 Mini where it can be yours for the price of a budget smartphone! After applying all the offers, it can be yours for just Rs. 16999.

    The iPhone 12 Mini is an excellent smartphone which offers all the features of flagship iPhones in a compact form factor and a cheaper price. So, check out the details of this iPhone 12 Mini Flipkart offer here.

    iPhone 12 Mini discount

    Flipkart has announced an amazing offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 16999. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 38999, giving you a huge initial discount of 34 percent!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

    Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 22000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 16999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

    However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    The above offers are also valid on other variants of the iPhone 12 Mini. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini can be yours for just Rs. 21999.

    iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

    You can avail bank offers on the iPhone 12 Mini to reduce its price even further. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

    So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 12 Mini deal before it runs out!

    B0932QYBH8

    Reasons to why iPhone 12 Mini

    One of the last ever “Mini” smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 12 Mini features all the bells and whistles offered by the flagship iPhone 12, in a compact, 5.4-inch form factor. The smartphone also gets two 12-megapixel cameras which capture images in stunning detail. It features Apple's new A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Mini supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 19:03 IST
