iPhone 13 Mini gets a MASSIVE price cut; Check details here

The iPhone has a special place in the smartphone world. It's famous for its brand and for bringing together fancy software, hardware, and cool design. In our reviews over the years, we've seen that the iPhone cameras are some of the greatest you can get and the smartphone itself emerges in the fastest phones in the world list. But let's be honest, buying an iPhone can be expensive. That's why we went searching for a great iPhone deal that helps you save lots of money and takes away the worry of paying a fortune for a top-notch smartphone. And luckily, we have found one such offer on Amazon for the iPhone 13 Mini.

The iPhone 13 Mini is primarily known for being a miniature flagship by Apple, with a display size of 5.4 inches. But despite its small size, it packs a powerful punch with its A15 Bionic chipset and the iOS 16 functionalities. If you are a fan of smaller smartphones that fit right in your pocket, then this iPhone 13 Mini discount deal is just for you. The iPhone 13 Mini, 512GB variant retails for a whopping Rs. 94900 but right now, you can get it for just Rs. 89999. Let us check the details.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 512GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 94900. However, there is a discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 5 percent discount. This is an amazing Rs. 4901 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 89999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole.

iPhone 13 Mini exchange offers

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22500 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.