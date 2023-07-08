iPhone 13 price cut: Flipkart rolls out big discount, buy it for Rs. 70,999 now

Flipkart has announced a great deal on iPhone 13. Check the discount and the final price.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 00:13 IST
This offer is only available for the iPhone 13 256 GB, Green variant (Apple)

Flipkart has introduced an great offer on the iPhone 13 that you absolutely can't afford to miss. If you've been browsing for a new smartphone and have set your sights on an iPhone, then this deal is tailor-made for you. Not only do you have the opportunity to own the latest iPhone, but you can also grab it at a highly attractive price. Currently, Flipkart is running an amazing promotion where you can take home the 256GB iPhone 13 for just Rs. 70,999, exclusive of exchange and bank offers. That's an impressive discount of nearly Rs. 9,000! However, before you proceed any further, let's delve into the details of this deal. Keep reading to find out all about it.

Key Features

The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a proprietary Apple GPU. The device sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The specific variant available in this deal comes with 256 GB of storage.

iPhone 13 Price Drop on Flipkart

The original price of this device is Rs. 79,900. However, thanks to a flat discount of 11%, the smartphone's price has been reduced to Rs. 70,999. While this discount alone is quite attractive, there's more to this iPhone 13 price cut deal. Flipkart also provides an exchange offer, allowing you to receive up to Rs. 38,000 off by trading in your older device. It's important to note that your old phone must be in good condition to qualify for this exchange offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, you can benefit from Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions, as well as a 5% cashback with the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. When you consider all these offers together, it truly becomes a remarkable deal to purchase the iPhone 13. Don't forget to check if this offer is available in your area by simply entering your pincode.

Please note that the information provided here is based on the given details and may be subject to change or availability in your specific region.



First Published Date: 08 Jul, 00:12 IST
