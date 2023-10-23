iPhone 13 price drop: Get whopping 15% discount on Amazon

Are you looking to buy an iPhone 13 this festive season? Various e-commerce platforms are offering huge discounts on different models of Apple iPhones. There is an amazing discount available on the iPhone 13 during the Amazon festival sale. The iPhone 13 price drop is massive and buyers can also take advantage of the exchange deal as well as the bank offer:

iPhone 13 price drop

Amazon is currently offering a fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight. There is a 15 percent discount available that brings the price down to just Rs.50999. This is a significant reduction from the original price of Rs.59,900, making it an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone. The offer doesn't end here. There are other bank and exchange offers available. Check the offers below:

Other offers

Amazon is offering a trade-in option with this purchase. You can get up to Rs.45000 off when you exchange your old device, making the deal even more appealing. In order to check if this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you can enter the PIN code of your area. While availing the exchange offer, please keep in mind that the offer depends upon the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1000 on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

iPhone 13 specifications

One of the standout features of the Apple iPhone 13 is its impressive 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 comes equipped with an advanced dual-camera system. It features a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide camera setup that allows you to capture stunning photos. The device also offers various photography modes, including Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4, ensuring that your pictures look their best in any lighting conditions. Additionally, the Night mode feature is perfect for taking breathtaking photos in low-light environments. The 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities add another layer of versatility to the camera, making it ideal for both photography and videography. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance.

