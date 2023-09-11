iPhone 15 battery: Stackable MagSafe Duo pack may be revealed at the Apple event 2023

Apple 2023 event: Get ready for Apple's big announcement on September 12th, including iPhone 15 switching to USB-C and stackable MagSafe battery packs.

Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 15:48 IST
Apple 2023 event
Apple 2023 event: Apple to switch to USB-C charging port, introduce new MagSafe Duo accessories, and more. (Apple)
Apple event 2023: Apple is about to unveil some exciting news at its "Wonderlust" event at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters on September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. One big change you can expect is that Apple is saying goodbye to its Lightning port and embracing the USB-C charging port. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed this on the latest MacRumors Show podcast.

Apple is planning to switch everything to USB-C charging port, just like they had switched back in 2012 when they introduced the Lightning port. This means that everything from AirPods to MagSafe battery packs will soon use USB-C connectors, according to a Gizmochina report. Also read: Catch All Live Updates here.

Exciting MagSafe Updates

Now, let's talk about the exciting MagSafe news. Gurman revealed that a new version of the MagSafe Duo charger with USB-C support is in the works. But here's the real eye-catcher: a stackable MagSafe battery pack that can charge multiple devices all at once. Picture a stack of batteries, each one powering an iPhone, that's super convenient.

iPhone 15 Series Upgrades

While accessories are stealing the spotlight, let's not forget about the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. According to Gurman's insights, the iPhone 15 Pro models are set to receive substantial upgrades, including a lighter yet more durable titanium build. Additionally, Apple promises to reduce the bezel size by 33% and extend battery life by 10%. These enhancements are made possible through cutting-edge technology like low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) and a powerful 3nm A17 Bionic chipset. Also read: Apple event 2023: When, where to watch iPhone 15 launch in India, US, UK, Pakistan, Australia - date, time

However, it's worth noting that the lighter titanium construction may be more susceptible to dents, as Gurman cautions. But if you are tired of constantly wiping fingerprints off your phone, the titanium surface might be a welcome change.

So, don't forget to mark your calendars for April 12th at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT to watch the Apple event 2023. Whether you're crazy about accessories or eagerly waiting for the next iPhone, this event is going to be a game-changer.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 14:44 IST
