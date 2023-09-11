Home Tech News Apple event 2023: When, where to watch iPhone 15 launch in India, US, UK, Pakistan, Australia - date, time

Apple event 2023: When, where to watch iPhone 15 launch in India, US, UK, Pakistan, Australia - date, time

Apple event: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, catch all the announcements of the Apple Wonderlust event tomorrow online. Know when, and where to watch it live in India, the US, Pakistan, and Australia. Check date and time.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 13:22 IST
Apple 2023 event: The iPhone 15 is expected to be the highlight of the Apple event. Know where you can watch it online in India, US, UK, Pakistan and Australia. (AFP)

Apple event 2023: Apple's highly anticipated 'Wonderlust' event is set to take place tomorrow, September 12, where the latest generation of iPhones, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to be unveiled. This is the second Apple event of the year, following the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 which kicked off on June 5 when Apple revealed iOS 17, alongside the much-talked-about Apple Vision Pro. We could also see some surprise announcements tomorrow such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods 2nd Generation with USB Type-C. With just 24 hours to go, you can watch the Apple 2023 event online from the comfort of your home. Here's how.

Also Read: Catch All Live Updates here.

Apple event 2023: When and where it is taking place

The Apple event, dubbed ‘Wonderlust', is set to take place tomorrow, September 12 at 10:00 AM PT. After a couple of years where the events were only held in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wonderlust event will be an in-person event, held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

For those who wish to watch the unveiling of the latest iPhone 15 series, alongside other Apple products, you can watch the event online.

Apple event 2023: Timings

iPhone 15 launch in India time - 10:30 PM IST (New Delhi)

iPhone 15 launch in US time - 10:00 AM PT (California)/1:00 PM ET (New York)

iPhone 15 launch in UK time - 6:00 PM BST (London)

iPhone 15 launch in Pakistan time - 10:00 PM PKT (Islamabad)

iPhone 15 launch in Australia time- 3:00 AM AEST (Melbourne)

Apple event 2023: Where to watch online

Even though the Apple event is an in-person event, it will be live-streamed on various platforms, where Apple will showcase its latest innovations in tech. The Wonderlust event can be live-streamed through the Apple TV app. Alternatively, viewers can watch the announcements on the official Apple Events page as well. You can also head over to Apple's YouTube channel to catch the launch of the iPhone 15 live.

Also Read: What to expect from Apple event tomorrow

Apple event 2023: Expected announcements

Apple is expected to unveil four iPhones at its Wonderlust event - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant could also unveil the Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB Type-C, as well as new cases, and braided, colour-matched cables.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of the Apple Wonderlust event tomorrow, September 12.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 12:51 IST
