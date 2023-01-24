iPhone 15 display to have curved edges but not like Google Pixel 7 Pro

iPhone 15 series is rumoured to have a flat display with curved edges, reveals new leak. All details here.

The iPhone 15 is already pitched as a massive upgrade over the present-day iPhone 14 generation. The standard models are getting some big upgrades whereas the Pro variants will once more include something unique in terms of all overall design and features. One of the latest leaks now sheds light on the exterior design of the iPhone 15 and it seems Apple is done with the boxy shape of the iPhone finally – a design that has been around since 2020.

Based on the top from ShrimpApplePro, it is said that the iPhone 15 Pro models will go for a curved edge on their displays. The viewing area will remain flat but the side bezels will be a lot slimmer and contained within the curve area. This should help Apple improve the “bezel-less” experience on these iPhones. These devices could look a lot like the Apple Watch Series 8 in terms of the overall shape.

iPhone 15 to get curved edge display

The standard iPhone 15 models are also said to get this curved edge display treatment. However, the standard models will have thicker bezels and hence, might look no different overall when compared to the iPhone 14. It seems that Apple is done with the sharp edges we are familiar with on the present-day iPhones and may instead prefer a design that is softer and more comfortable to grip.

Hence, the iPhone 15 series could look a lot like the Android flagships, closely resembling the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are said to ditch the power and volume keys this year. Instead, Apple will give these phone capacitive touch buttons that rely on haptic feedback to emulate a button press. It is similar to the Home button on the iPhone SE, where Apple simply uses the Taptic engine to emulate a button press for the touch based panel.

Other than that, the Dynamic Island is also expected to come to all the models this year, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The same can be said for the 48MP camera sensor, which should help photography performance in the base models. The 3nm A17 Bionic chip will grace the Pro models whereas the A16 is expected to do duty for another year on the iPhone 15.