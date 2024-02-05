 iPhone 15 gets a 10 percent price drop! Nab discounts, exchange offers and more | Mobile News

iPhone 15 gets a 10 percent price drop! Nab discounts, exchange offers and more

Planning to purchase the iPhone 15 offline? Wait! Check out this amazing offer on the smartphone courtesy of Amazon and avail discounts, exchange offers and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 14:01 IST
Unlocking Fast Charging: How to optimize iPhone 15 Charging with USB-C
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1/6 1. iPhone 15 Charging with USB-C:Apple has departed from its traditional Lightning port in the iPhone 15 series, embracing the globally standard USB-C port for faster and more convenient charging. This marks a significant shift in Apple's approach to charging technology. (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. USB-C Cable Inclusion:The iPhone 15 purchase includes a woven braided USB-C cable, eliminating the need for users to search for a compatible cable. Interestingly, the type or brand of the cable appears to have no impact on charging speed. (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Importance of Charging Brick:Charging speed is predominantly influenced by the charging brick. Apple no longer provides a charging brick with its iPhones, leaving users to procure one independently. USB-C power adapters from Apple or other brands with a minimum capability of 27W are recommended. (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Wattage Considerations:The iPhone 15 can handle power up to 27W, making it crucial to choose a charging brick within this limit. Some experts suggest not exceeding 20W to preserve battery health, but this choice depends on individual preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Battery Health Caution:Caution is advised against using a charging brick exceeding 30W, as higher wattage may lead to faster battery corrosion if the device cannot manage the excess electricity flow. It is essential to check the wattage compatibility before plugging in the iPhone 15. (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6.  iPhone 15 Charging Recommendation:To optimize fast charging for the iPhone 15, users are encouraged to invest in a reliable charging brick within the recommended wattage range, balancing speed and battery health considerations. Apple loyalists can also explore Apple's power adapters, priced at Rs. 1900, for a seamless charging experience. (unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
View all Images
Grab iPhone 15 at a hefty discount on Amazon. Here’s how. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 series was introduced in September 2023, and although initially, the iPhone 15 Pro models had garnered all the attention, the vanilla iPhone 15 has also become a quite winner. It offers several upgrades over its predecessor and features the fancy Dynamic Island that Apple first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022. So, if you've been looking to upgrade to a new smartphone and want to get into the Apple ecosystem without spending a fortune, then the iPhone 15 is a great option to go for. And now, there's an amazing offer on the smartphone courtesy of Amazon and avail discounts, exchange offers and more.

iPhone 15 price drop

B0CHX2F5QT-1

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon, which is a premium price to pay for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon has rolled out an initial discount of 10 percent on the iPhone 15, which takes down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 71990. Therefore, you can get it at a discount of Rs. 7910. Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of other bank and exchange offers that are live on the iPhone 15 to drive its price further down.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15. Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimize e-waste.

Along with the exchange offer, customers can also get a 7.5 percent discount up to Rs. 1500 on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. If you wish to avoid paying the full amount in one go, there are no-cost EMI options available too.

Also, read these top stories today:

Elon Musk's Neuralink Troubles Over? Well, Neuralink's challenges are far from over. Implanting a device in a human is just the beginning of a decades-long clinical project beset with competitors, financial hurdles and ethical quandaries. Read all about ithere.

Cybercriminals Pull Off Deepfake Video Scam!Scammers tricked a multinational firm out of some $26 million by impersonating senior executives using deepfake technology, Hong Kong police said Sunday, in one of the first cases of its kind in the city. Know how they did ithere.

Social Media Under Scrutiny! Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families of children exploited online. But that is not enough. Here is what lawmakers in the US must push social media companies to do now. Dive inhere.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 14:01 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 gets a 10 percent price drop! Nab discounts, exchange offers and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets