iPhone 15 gets a 10 percent price drop! Nab discounts, exchange offers and more

The iPhone 15 series was introduced in September 2023, and although initially, the iPhone 15 Pro models had garnered all the attention, the vanilla iPhone 15 has also become a quite winner. It offers several upgrades over its predecessor and features the fancy Dynamic Island that Apple first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022. So, if you've been looking to upgrade to a new smartphone and want to get into the Apple ecosystem without spending a fortune, then the iPhone 15 is a great option to go for. And now, there's an amazing offer on the smartphone courtesy of Amazon and avail discounts, exchange offers and more.

iPhone 15 price drop

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon, which is a premium price to pay for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon has rolled out an initial discount of 10 percent on the iPhone 15, which takes down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 71990. Therefore, you can get it at a discount of Rs. 7910. Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of other bank and exchange offers that are live on the iPhone 15 to drive its price further down.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15. Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it.

Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimize e-waste.

Along with the exchange offer, customers can also get a 7.5 percent discount up to Rs. 1500 on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. If you wish to avoid paying the full amount in one go, there are no-cost EMI options available too.

