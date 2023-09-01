iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price: How much will they cost you?

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the iPhone 15 series due to its imminent launch, and Apple has now sent out invitations for the launch event. Termed as “Wonderlust”, the iPhone 15 launch event is set to take place on September 12, bringing an end to rumours and leaks that began surfacing ever since the Apple event last year. This time around, even the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to get notable upgrades such as Dynamic Island, a new 48 MP camera, and a USB Type-C port just to name a few.

But will these added features also result in a price increase for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus?

iPhone 15: Expected pricing

With a slew of upgrades on the horizon, a price increase of the vanilla iPhone 15 models could have been expected, but that is not likely to be the case. As per the rumours, the iPhone 15 is likely to start at $799 for the base 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus price is also expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 Plus for the base 128GB model, which is $899. This is in stark contrast to the iPhone 15 Pro models which could get a price hike of as much as $200.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

So, it spells good news for the iPhone 15 buyers who are potentially looking to upgrade from older iPhones, but don't want to shell out the extra bucks for the top-end iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15: Rumoured features

As per some reports, the standard iPhone 15 models are expected to get notable upgrades this year. Dynamic Island, which made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro models, will likely get expanded to the entire iPhone 15 lineup. Moreover, Apple is reportedly finally replacing its lightning port with USB Type-C due to EU legislation. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could also get a new 48 MP stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS).

Do note that the above information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official confirmation by Apple will reveal actual details about the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to be at the Apple event which is reportedly scheduled for September 12.