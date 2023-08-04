Apple iPhone 15 launch date leaked! Know when sales will likely start too

Apple fans have been waiting for the announcement of the biggest event of the year by the company for long and now a massive leak may well have given them a date. Yes, iPhone 15 launch date has been leaked! It is the biggest Apple event of the year and unveils the latest iPhones. This year, the iPhone 15 series is expected to bring some very interesting upgrades. Notably, today CEO Tim Cook has said that Apple has been working on AI and ML for a long time and that means even more exciting specs and features in the offing.

As far as the iPhone launch date is concerned then, Apple tends to not disclose things till the last hour. However, a new leak might have figured out the date after all. Let us take a look.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Apple event can be held on September 13. While the report did not take any names, it mentioned that mobile carriers in the US have been asking employees to not take the day off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.

The information does not clearly state the iPhone 15 will be announced on September 13, however, it is well-known that Apple tends to hold its events in the month of September. Further, the date falls on Wednesday, which also coincides with Apple events of the past. Additionally, no other major smartphone brand has a flagship device expected to hit the market next month.

iPhone 15 series could be unveiled on September 13

The report also mentions that if the event is held on September 13, there is a possibility that pre-orders can begin on Friday, September 15, and the products can go on sale on September 22, one week after the pre-orders begin. These dates have also been calculated considering historic trends. So, if the information is to be believed, Apple fans can potentially have the iPhone 15 in their hands on September 22.

Last year, we saw the iPhone 14 Plus was made available in the market on October 7 owing to supply chain issues. While some leaks have said a similar delay can happen for the iPhone 15 Pro this year due to a recent display-related issue, others believe that despite the hiccups, all the models will hit the market at the same time in September and delays are not likely.