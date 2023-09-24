iPhone 15 Plus, not iPhone 15 Pro Max, shatters battery life records, beats earlier iPhones too

After the release of the iPhone 15, people were curious about its battery performance. Apple had talked about the new A17 Pro chip being super-efficient, so everyone was eager to see how long the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could last on a single charge. Well, the results are in, and it's quite exciting. The Pro Max managed to outperform all previous iPhones in a battery test done by Mrwhosetheboss. But surprisingly, the iPhone 15 Plus did even better! It lasted for more than 13 hours of screen time, setting a new record for the longest iPhone battery life, 9to5Mac reported.

Apple provides some numbers on its website to show how long the battery should last while playing music and videos continuously. According toApple, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the champ for streaming video playback, with 25 hours of battery life compared to 20 hours for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus.

But when it comes to playing music, the Max is rated for 95 hours, while the Plus hits a whopping 100 hours. These numbers are a good way to compare different models, but they might not reflect real-life usage, as we use our phones for more than just watching videos or listening to music.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Mrwhosetheboss decided to do a more realistic test. They used the phone throughout the day, doing things like watching TikTok videos, having Zoom video calls, recording videos, and playing games. The phone's screen stayed on the whole time until the battery ran out.

iPhone 15 Series vs. Its Predecessors

Before the iPhone 15, the iPhone 13 Pro Max had the longest battery life. However, the 14 series didn't perform as well. As shown in the test, all iPhone 15 models did better than their previous-generation counterparts.

Battery Life Rankings

Out of the new iPhones, the iPhone 15 Pro was the first to run out of juice, lasting for 9 hours and 20 minutes. The regular iPhone 15 did a bit better, managing just under 10 hours of battery life. But the real star was the 15 Pro Max, which lasted an impressive 11 hours and 41 minutes. The 15 Plus had an astonishing 13 hours and 19 minutes of battery life in the test. In comparison, the previous champion, the 13 Pro Max, could only manage 11 hours and 19 minutes.

So, if you're looking for an iPhone with exceptional battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus is the new king of the hill.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!