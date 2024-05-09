Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release

Vivo is gearing up to unveil its latest lineup, comprising the Vivo X100s, X100s Pro, and Vivo X100 Ultra, in an official announcement slated for May 13, just around the corner. In the lead-up to the launch, leaks have been swirling, offering insights into what we can expect from these upcoming smartphones.

Vivo X100s

According to recent leaks surfacing on Weibo, details regarding the display and battery specifications of the trio have emerged. The Vivo X100s is anticipated to feature a screen with a "1.5K” resolution, manufactured by Visionox. Under the hood, it will be driven by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 imaging chip. Powering the device will be a substantial 5,100 mAh battery, supporting rapid 100W wired charging.

Vivo X100s Pro: Similarities and Differences

Meanwhile, the Vivo X100s Pro is expected to share similarities with its counterpart, boasting the same chipset and screen resolution. Additionally, it will also feature the V3 imaging chip and offer a dual charging option with support for both 100W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, all powered by a 5,400 mAh battery.

Vivo X100 Ultra: Camera-centric Features Revealed

On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Ultra, touted as a camera-centric device, is rumored to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by Vivo's imaging chip V3+. Alleged live images and specifications of the device have surfaced online, showcasing a distinctive circular camera module housing three Zeiss-branded cameras. It is rumored to incorporate a remarkable 200-megapixel periscope sensor, along with other advanced camera features.

The official launch event for the Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro is scheduled for May 13 in China, commencing at 7pm local time. Pre-reservations for all three models are currently available on Vivo's online store in China. The Vivo X100 Ultra will reportedly be offered in various color options and storage configurations, with sales expected to commence from May 28 onwards.

With the official unveiling imminent, anticipation is high to see how these leaks align with the actual specifications revealed during the launch event.