 Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release | Mobile News

Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release

Leaked details about the displays, batteries, and other features of Vivo's upcoming X100 series smartphones, including the X100s, X100s Pro, and X100 Ultra, have surfaced online ahead of their official launch on MOnday.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 12:20 IST
Icon
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release
1/5 Honor X9b: It's a newly announced smartphone by Honor which features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.30999. However, during Amazon's Great Summer Sale, you can get it at Rs.18999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release
2/5 IQOO Z9: The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and it provides up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The IQOO Z9 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and it runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14. You can get this smartphone at a huge discounted price of Rs.17999 during the  Great Summer Sale on Amazon.  (Iqoo)
Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release
3/5 Samsung Galaxy A15: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and it is backed by 5000mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The Samsung Galaxy A15 comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. You can get the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.16499 during the upcoming Amazon sale which is starting from May 3, 2024.  (Samsung )
Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release
4/5 Realme Narzo 70 Pro: This new generation of Narzo-series smartphone which features a 50MP Flagship Sony IMX890 Night vision camera with OIS. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Deminsity 7050 chipset and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The great news is that the newly launched smartphone will be available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale.  (Realme)
Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release
5/5 OnePlus Nord CE 3: The last smartphone in the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 and a 2MP Macro lens. You can get the OnePlus Nord CE 3 at a reduced price during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. (OnePlus)
Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release
icon View all Images
Vivo teases May 13 launch for X100 Ultra and new flagships X100s, X100s Pro. (Vivo)

Vivo is gearing up to unveil its latest lineup, comprising the Vivo X100s, X100s Pro, and Vivo X100 Ultra, in an official announcement slated for May 13, just around the corner. In the lead-up to the launch, leaks have been swirling, offering insights into what we can expect from these upcoming smartphones.

Vivo X100s

According to recent leaks surfacing on Weibo, details regarding the display and battery specifications of the trio have emerged. The Vivo X100s is anticipated to feature a screen with a "1.5K” resolution, manufactured by Visionox. Under the hood, it will be driven by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 imaging chip. Powering the device will be a substantial 5,100 mAh battery, supporting rapid 100W wired charging.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion officially teased ahead of launch in India: Know what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo X100s Pro: Similarities and Differences

Meanwhile, the Vivo X100s Pro is expected to share similarities with its counterpart, boasting the same chipset and screen resolution. Additionally, it will also feature the V3 imaging chip and offer a dual charging option with support for both 100W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, all powered by a 5,400 mAh battery.

Also read: iPhone 16 leak hints at more colour options than previous models - All you need to know

Vivo X100 Ultra: Camera-centric Features Revealed

On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Ultra, touted as a camera-centric device, is rumored to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by Vivo's imaging chip V3+. Alleged live images and specifications of the device have surfaced online, showcasing a distinctive circular camera module housing three Zeiss-branded cameras. It is rumored to incorporate a remarkable 200-megapixel periscope sensor, along with other advanced camera features.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners

The official launch event for the Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro is scheduled for May 13 in China, commencing at 7pm local time. Pre-reservations for all three models are currently available on Vivo's online store in China. The Vivo X100 Ultra will reportedly be offered in various color options and storage configurations, with sales expected to commence from May 28 onwards.

With the official unveiling imminent, anticipation is high to see how these leaks align with the actual specifications revealed during the launch event.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 12:20 IST
Tags:
Trending: infinix gt 20 pro set to launch in india via flipkart; check expected specs, features and more apple iphone 17 slim may replace ‘plus’ model in 2025, suggests leak - all the details samsung galaxy z fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners amazon great summer sale 2024 announced; check discounts on samsung, oneplus smartphones and more oneplus nord ce4 lite appeared on bis certification site: expected launch date, specs and more samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make ipad 10th generation long-term review: mega upgrade but commands a steep price 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo X100s launch: Leak reports reveal display, battery and more details ahead of official May 13 release
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 9: Tips to dominate last zone battles and win matches
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles

Best Deals For You

WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more
GoPro Hero 11
5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
JioCinema unveils pocket-friendly premium plans for ad-free 4K streaming
JioCinema unveils pocket-friendly premium plans for ad-free 4K streaming
5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more
5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets