iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 pro Max prices in India: Check what is expected at Apple event 2023

The iPhone 15 series is launching today globally! Check out the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max prices in India before the Apple Event 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 13:53 IST
According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.
According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.
Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities.
It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.
For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.
iPhone 15 launch today: Finally, the day is here when Apple will unveil its latest iPhone 15 series today at the Apple Event 2023. This is the most awaited launch event of the year for various iPhone users who are looking to upgrade their iPhone with the new generation. This year, Apple may announce various upgrades that have been expressly designed to awe and attract customers. However, it is also anticipated that some iPhone 15 series models may get a price hike. Check out the expected iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max prices in India before the Apple 2023 event. 

Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

iPhone 15 price in India

According to a MacRumors report, it was anticipated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a price increase by $100 and $200. Now, as per recent leaks, it is being said that the price of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will remain the same. However, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max can increase between $100-$200.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Therefore, the price of the iPhone 15 in India is expected to be similar to the iPhone 14 version.

1. iPhone 15 price in India may start at $799, which is Rs. 79900.

2. The iPhone 15 Plus price in India is expected to start from Rs. 89900.

3. The iPhone 15 Pro price in India is expected to increase from 129900 to 139900.

4. In terms of the iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India, an increase of $100 would increase the price to Rs.149900. However, an increase of $200 would raise its price to 1,59,900.

The iPhone 15 price increase may come as a surprise to buyers, however, this year, Apple may introduce various new features and upgrades such as an improved 48MP camera, Dynamic Island, USB-C type port, action button and titanium frame in Pro models, and more. Also read: Will the iPhone 15 price be hiked?

The actual prices of the iPhone 15 series models have not been revealed by Apple yet. All the details about the new generation iPhone will be announced at the Apple event 2023, which is happening today in Cupertino, California, US. Viewers in India can watch the live event at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple event 2023: Details

Apple event start date: September 12, 2023

Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California)

Apple event location: 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 11:43 IST
