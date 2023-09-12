Icon

Apple event 2023: Will the iPhone 15 price be hiked?

Will the iPhone 15 price be hiked? That is the biggest question in the minds of most fans. Know was experts have to say about the iPhone 15 series and the likelihood of a price increase. Apple 2023 event date is today, September 12.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 13:42 IST
Icon
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
iPhone 15
1/7 Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899. (AFP)
iPhone 15
2/7 Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
3/7 Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
4/7 Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. ( HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/7 Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event. ( HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/7 iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup. (AP)
iPhone 15
7/7 The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we’ll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source. (AP)
iPhone 15
View all Images
As per rumours, some iPhone 15 prices are expected to be increased today at the Apple event 2023. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The Apple Event 2023 date is today, September 12 and the new iPhone 15 series will be launched in it. It has also been suggested that Apple will launch its new Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Now, we are just a few hours away from the most awaited Apple launch event where all the secrets will be revealed and perhaps, many of the tipsters' leaks will be confirmed. Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing various rumours about the iPhone 15 price hike, which is quite similar to what we saw last year when iPhone 14 was about to launch. However, Apple maintained its pricing within 2022. Now, let's have a look at what rumours say about the iPhone 15 price expectations.

iPhone 15 price

According to a 9To5Mac report, the first rumour of the iPhone 15 price increase started from a Weibo leak which mentioned that the iPhone 15 pro version may get a hike. Later, industry analyst Jeff Pu also claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a price hike. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported that Apple is considering a price hike of the upcoming top-end smartphones. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Now, ahead of the Apple event 2023, as per recent leaks, it is expected that the prices of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro may remain the same as the iPhone 14 versions. However, iPhone 15 Pro Max price may experience a $100 increase as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, there are some tipsters who are saying there will be a $100 price hike for iPhone 15 Pro. And some have said that iPhone 15 Pro Max may even get a $200 price hike. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple iPhone 15 series price expectations

iPhone 15 price: $799

iPhone 15 Plus price: $899

iPhone 15 Pro price: If it gets a $100 hike, it will start from $1099

iPhone 15 Pro Max price: If it gets a $200 hike, it will start at a massive $1299.

Apple has kept its prices similar for years now, but this year it may increase the price for its high-end model due to an increase in demand for this model. As per reports, the price increase was first expected with the iPhone 14 model, now it is most likely that this year iPhone 15 Pro Max prices will be increased. Also read: High-stakes iPhone 15 launch explained in 5 charts

Today at the iPhone 15 launch event, every detail about the new Apple phones will be announced including its pricing. In India, you can catch the Apple event 2023 live at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple 2023 event date and time

Apple event start date: September 12, 2023

Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California)

Apple event location: 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 10:22 IST
