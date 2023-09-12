Apple event 2023: Will the iPhone 15 price be hiked?

The Apple Event 2023 date is today, September 12 and the new iPhone 15 series will be launched in it. It has also been suggested that Apple will launch its new Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Now, we are just a few hours away from the most awaited Apple launch event where all the secrets will be revealed and perhaps, many of the tipsters' leaks will be confirmed. Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing various rumours about the iPhone 15 price hike, which is quite similar to what we saw last year when iPhone 14 was about to launch. However, Apple maintained its pricing within 2022. Now, let's have a look at what rumours say about the iPhone 15 price expectations.

iPhone 15 price

According to a 9To5Mac report, the first rumour of the iPhone 15 price increase started from a Weibo leak which mentioned that the iPhone 15 pro version may get a hike. Later, industry analyst Jeff Pu also claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a price hike. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported that Apple is considering a price hike of the upcoming top-end smartphones. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Now, ahead of the Apple event 2023, as per recent leaks, it is expected that the prices of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro may remain the same as the iPhone 14 versions. However, iPhone 15 Pro Max price may experience a $100 increase as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, there are some tipsters who are saying there will be a $100 price hike for iPhone 15 Pro. And some have said that iPhone 15 Pro Max may even get a $200 price hike.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apple iPhone 15 series price expectations

iPhone 15 price: $799

iPhone 15 Plus price: $899

iPhone 15 Pro price: If it gets a $100 hike, it will start from $1099

iPhone 15 Pro Max price: If it gets a $200 hike, it will start at a massive $1299.

Apple has kept its prices similar for years now, but this year it may increase the price for its high-end model due to an increase in demand for this model. As per reports, the price increase was first expected with the iPhone 14 model, now it is most likely that this year iPhone 15 Pro Max prices will be increased. Also read: High-stakes iPhone 15 launch explained in 5 charts

Today at the iPhone 15 launch event, every detail about the new Apple phones will be announced including its pricing. In India, you can catch the Apple event 2023 live at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple 2023 event date and time

Apple event start date: September 12, 2023

Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California)

Apple event location: 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US