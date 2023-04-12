iPhone 15 Pro dummy gives a peek at new design features; Check how the phone can look

Another leak has given us a peek at the iPhone 15 Pro, this time with a dummy unit of Apple’s upcoming flagship.

Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 18:10 IST
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit reveals USB Type-C port, solid-state buttons and other design changes. (Douyin)
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit reveals USB Type-C port, solid-state buttons and other design changes. (Douyin)

Since the turn of the year, rumours and leaks about Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series have ramped up. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to majorly overhaul the iPhone 15 Pro variants while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could also get some upgrades. Just a few days ago, 9to5Mac revealed renders of the iPhone 15 Pro and highlighted what it could look like, especially in the rumoured Deep Red colour. Now, dummy units of the iPhone 15 Pro have been leaked, giving a hands-on peek at the rumoured design changes.

iPhone 15 Pro design changes

The iPhone 15 Pro dummy appeared on the Chinese social media platform Douyin. First spotted by Phone Arena, the dummy gives a proper look at the rumoured design changes, featuring rounded edges. The new USB Type-C port is also visible which replaces Apple's proprietary lightning port.

Moreover, the images also reveal a major design change that replaces one feature that has been present on iPhones since the first iPhone – the mute switch. A mute button replaces the iconic mute switch in the dummy unit, as rumoured. This change has already been reported as leaks have revealed the iPhone 15 series could feature haptic solid-state volume and power buttons.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to Tech Radar, this dummy unit is likely a reference model for case manufacturers and only gives a hint at some features. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature thinner bezels than its predecessor, but the display markings cannot be seen on the dummy unit.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Rumoured features

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic SoC.

ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. Moreover, the Pro models could get a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel one. It has been widely rumored that Apple will be replacing the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons which will use haptic sensors to function.

Lastly, the iPhone 15 could feature USB type-C across all models, replacing Apple's proprietary lightning port.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 18:10 IST
