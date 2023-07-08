iPhone 15 pro Max likely to be the priciest Apple handset ever

The iPhone has gained a reputation as a highly desired smartphone, often regarded as one of the best in the world. As far as its iconic status is concerned, it is matched by none, however, Samsung gives it a tough fight in the market with its own premium phones. Having said that, with each new launch, Apple sets the benchmark for the smartphone market as it introduces many pioneering features, a sleek design, and unmatchable aesthetics.

In the upcoming months, Apple is gearing up for the iPhone 15 launch, generating much anticipation in fans. While Apple has maintained consistent pricing for its models in recent years, this year's launch may come as a surprise to iPhone fans, as the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the most expensive iPhone ever released. Generally, Apple tries to keep the price of the iPhone nearly the same as last year's, but this time, the company may well break the trend. The larger battery and display, along with the inclusion of the periscope lens, are believed to contribute to the higher cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max price will therefore, likely be far north of the $1099 that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at. Speculation has it that there will be at least a $100 hike.

The iPhone 15 series consists of four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While the display size of the iPhone 15 is expected to remain at 6.1 inches, similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, Apple may introduce a dynamic island notch on the standard model. It is highly anticipated that the iPhone 15 will be powered by Apple's powerful Bionic A16 chipset, the same processor that powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models.

Unlike its predecessor, the iPhone 14, the upcoming iPhone 15 is set to bring significant upgrades. All four models of the iPhone 15 lineup are rumored to include a USB-C port, replacing the longstanding Lightning port. Moreover, Apple is expected to introduce the Dynamic Island feature to the standard variants of the iPhone 15, enhancing the overall user experience.

In terms of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, these models are likely to receive several notable enhancements. Rumors suggest they will feature the new A17 Bionic chip, a periscope telephoto camera, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 48MP camera.

Production of the Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to commence next month, in August. The launch is expected in September, 2023.