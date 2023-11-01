 Apple Iphone 15 Pro 256gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB

Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB is a iOS v17 phone, available price is Rs 144,900 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A17 Pro Processor , 3274 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹144,900
256 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
Apple A17 Pro
48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
3274 mAh
iOS v17
8 GB
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 144,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 144,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium.

Apple IPhone 15 Pro 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Apple Iphone 15 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP
  • Apple A17 Pro
  • 3274 mAh
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3274 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
Camera
  • Yes
  • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • Slo-motion Video HDR Night Time-Lapse Macro Video Action Mode ProRes Video Audio Zoom Stereo recording
  • Digital Zoom Apple ProRAW Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode
  • Yes
  • 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
Design
  • 187 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
  • 146.6 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 70.6 mm
  • Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 461 ppi
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • OLED
  • Yes
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes
  • 2000 nits
  • 88.06 %
  • 120 Hz
General
  • iOS v17
  • September 13, 2023 (Official)
  • Apple
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes
Performance
  • Apple GPU (six-core graphics)
  • Apple A17 Pro
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • Hexa Core (3.78 GHz, Dual core + 2.11 GHz, Quad core)
  • 3 nm
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • No
Storage
  • NVMe
  • No
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
