Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched in India: Check Specifications, price, availability and more

Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Fusion in India with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and more. Check the full details here.

By: HT TECH
May 16 2024, 14:15 IST
Motorola launches the Edge 50 Fusion in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and IP68 rating, and more starting at Rs. 22999. (Motorola)

Motorola has introduced the Edge 50 Fusion, the latest addition to its Edge 50 series in India. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The phone is equipped with a 50MP main camera with a Sony Lytia LYT-700C sensor and OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with macro capability, and a 32MP front camera utilizing Quad Pixel technology. Running on Android 14, Motorola has committed to providing three OS updates for this device. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Available in Hot Pink or Marshmallow Blue vegan leather options, as well as a sleek Forest Blue material, the Edge 50 Fusion also boasts IP68 dust and water resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. It houses a 5000mAh battery supporting 68W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications

The phone has a 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 10-bit OLED Endless Edge Display with HDR10+ support, a 144Hz refresh rate (120Hz in Latin America), a 360Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. It operates on an Octa-Core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm Mobile Platform with an Adreno 710 GPU. The device offers 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB UFS 2.2. 

Running on Android 14, the smartphone supports dual SIM (nano + nano). The rear camera setup includes a 50MP camera with a Sony LYT-700C sensor and f/1.88 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capability and f/2.2 aperture, and a 32MP front camera with an f/2.45 aperture. Other features include USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version and Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. It will be available from Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and offline stores starting May 22.

Launch Offers:

There is a launch offer of a Rs. 2000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI options.

First Published Date: 16 May, 14:15 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets