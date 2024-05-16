 Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t smartphones teased with high-refresh displays and powerful chipsets: Here’s what’s coming | Mobile News

Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t smartphones teased with high-refresh displays and powerful chipsets: Here’s what’s coming

Vivo announces upcoming launch of Y200 GT and Y200t smartphones in China, featuring Snapdragon processors, high-refresh-rate displays, and more. Here’s what you can expect from the tech giant.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 17:55 IST
Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t smartphones teased with high-refresh displays and powerful chipsets: Here's what's coming
Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t smartphones teased with high-refresh displays and powerful chipsets: Here’s what’s coming
Vivo is gearing up for the launch of two new smartphones- Vivo Y200 GT and Vivo Y200t on May 20 in China. (vivo)

Vivo is gearing up to expand its Y-series smartphone lineup with the introduction of two new models – the Vivo Y200 GT and Y200t. The company has officially announced that these smartphones will make their debut on May 20 in China, accompanied by a teaser image offering a glimpse of what's to come.

Vivo Y200 GT and Vivo Y200t: Rumoured Features and Specifications

Rumours circulating online suggest that the Vivo Y200 GT will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset, delivering robust performance. It's rumoured to feature an Adreno GPU driving a high-refresh-rate 144Hz display boasting a 1.5K resolution, enhancing the visual experience for users. In comparison, the existing Y200 utilises a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, while newer variants like the Y200e and Y200i are equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, GSMarena reported

Also read: IQOO Z9x 5G launched in India at 12999: Check specs, features, price and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Both the Y200 GT and its counterpart will share a common trait of a 6,000mAh battery, promising extended usage time of up to two days, complemented by rapid 80W charging technology. Notably, the camera island's distinctive squircle design sets these models apart from their predecessors.

While seeking further insights into the Vivo Y200 GT, our investigation led us to the official landing page on Vivo China's website, confirming the launch event scheduled for May 20 at 14:30 local time.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched in India: Check Specifications, price, availability and more

 Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Launch Event Confirmed

Meanwhile, Vivo has officially announced the imminent arrival of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G in India. Although details remain scarce, the company has teased the handset's design without divulging further specifics or a precise launch date. Speculation suggests that the Y200 Pro 5G could be a revamped version of the Vivo V29e, which made its debut in India back in August 2023. Previous reports have also hinted at the expected price range and key features of this forthcoming smartphone.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max- Here's a side-by-side design comparison

Vivo Teases Y200 Pro 5G Launch in India

Vivo India has teased the impending launch of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G on social media, hinting at an imminent release, potentially slated for later this month or early June. The teaser provides a glimpse of the handset in a white colour option, boasting what's claimed to be the "slimmest 3D curved display" for an enhanced visual experience.

First Published Date: 16 May, 17:55 IST
