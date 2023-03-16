    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    iPhone 15 Pro may turn very EXPENSIVE! Prices to start at over $1000

    Apple is expected to charge a hefty amount for its iPhone 15 Pro. The phone is likely to start at more than $1000.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 17:12 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 15
    View all Images
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to cost more than $1000. (Representative Image) (REUTERS)

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to punch a big hole in your pocket. According to latest leaks and reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive compared to Apple's previous Pro models. "The iPhone 15 Pro is reportedly getting MORE EXPENSIVE this year.. It will start at more than $1,000 for the first time since 2017...," a tweet by Apple Track stated.

    Meanwhile, Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, in a research note this week, predicted that the reason behind the hike in prices could be because of several rumored hardware upgrades. Some of the rumored hardware upgrades include a titanium frame, solid-state buttons, an A17 Bionic chip, and more.

    Notably, this is not the first time when price hike is being rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Earlier leaks have revealed that it is being suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to be $200 costlier when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    According to a report by MacRumors, in the U.S., the Pro model has started at $999 since the iPhone X was released in 2017, while the Pro Max started at $1,099 since the iPhone XS Max launched the following year. However, Apple has increased the cost of the iPhone's outside the US considering the rate of inflation.

    Also, it is not yet known if the cost of the standard iPhone 15 models that is iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would receive a price hike or not. But if Apple decides to hike the prices, most likely, the rate of the entire iPhone 15 line up could increase.

    Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 Series in September 2023. The line up will include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All the four iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, A17 Bionic chipset, among others.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 17:12 IST
