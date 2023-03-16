iPhone 15 Pro may turn very EXPENSIVE! Prices to start at over $1000

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to punch a big hole in your pocket. According to latest leaks and reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive compared to Apple's previous Pro models. "The iPhone 15 Pro is reportedly getting MORE EXPENSIVE this year.. It will start at more than $1,000 for the first time since 2017...," a tweet by Apple Track stated.

Meanwhile, Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, in a research note this week, predicted that the reason behind the hike in prices could be because of several rumored hardware upgrades. Some of the rumored hardware upgrades include a titanium frame, solid-state buttons, an A17 Bionic chip, and more.

Notably, this is not the first time when price hike is being rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Earlier leaks have revealed that it is being suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to be $200 costlier when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a report by MacRumors, in the U.S., the Pro model has started at $999 since the iPhone X was released in 2017, while the Pro Max started at $1,099 since the iPhone XS Max launched the following year. However, Apple has increased the cost of the iPhone's outside the US considering the rate of inflation.

Also, it is not yet known if the cost of the standard iPhone 15 models that is iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would receive a price hike or not. But if Apple decides to hike the prices, most likely, the rate of the entire iPhone 15 line up could increase.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 Series in September 2023. The line up will include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All the four iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, A17 Bionic chipset, among others.