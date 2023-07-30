iPhone 15 Pro-Stepping stone toward Apple's dream iPhone, says Mark Gurman

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman has some exciting news for iPhone fans. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is a step towards the dream iPhone that Apple has been looking to launch for years, Gurman says.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 30 2023, 20:17 IST
Sale on smartphones under 60000: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, more
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: This premium iPhone is now way more affordable than before! Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000. Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
2/5 Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price finds its lowest level during this Amazon sale! According to Amazon's listing, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but it can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This is a deal that offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank offers of Rs. 2,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 27250. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- powered iQOO 9 Pro is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon. You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. (Priya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Apple's new lineup will mark another stepping stone toward the company’s dream iPhone," says Gurman. (REUTERS)

In exciting news for iPhone fans, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to receive a sleek new design and some other quite impressive features. Apple plans to replace the stainless-steel edges with a stronger and lighter material: titanium. This move comes after successful tests of titanium on recent Apple Watches, and the company is eager to bring this premium material to its flagship device, the iPhone, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. And iPhone 15 series is set to get it, he adds.

iPhone 15: Towards Apple's Dream iPhone

"The new lineup will mark another stepping stone toward the company's dream iPhone," says Gurman. He explains that Apple has been long dreaming of an "iPhone that is truly all-screen — with no borders around the display and no cutouts for cameras or sensors". He adds that with the iPhone 15, Apple is set to take another step forward to achieve that goal.

The process has been continuing for years and started with the iPhone X way back in 2017. The goal has been pursued with iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro, when the size of the notch was reduced, and last, it was replaced by the Dynamic Island.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In 2023, the iPhone 15 itself will get the Dynamic Island, removing the notch altogether, moving it towards that all-screen target. The iPhone 15 Pro will get something even better. Gurman says, "... the Pro and Pro Max displays will be made with a new technology: low-injection pressure over-molding, or “LIPO” as it's dubbed inside Apple".

The effect? It will shrink the border size around the display to 1.5 millimeters (from about 2.2 millimeters on current iPhones), adds Gurman.

A Smoother Experience Inside

Among other specs, Gurman says while the frosted glass back will be retained, the edges connecting the sides and front of the iPhone 15 Pro will now have a smoother and less sharp look. This revamp in design is not just about aesthetics but also aims to make the phone easier to repair.

Inside the iPhone 15 Pro, there will be significant upgrades too. The phone will be powered by a new 3-nanometer chip, making it noticeably faster than its predecessors. Users can expect a smoother and snappier experience while using their iPhones.

One major change that might divide opinions is the move to USB-C. While this change will enable faster data transfer for those who still sync their devices with a cable, some consumers may find it inconvenient, especially if they have invested in Lightning cables and accessories.

Significant Camera Upgrades

The camera department will see a significant boost as well. The rear camera will receive major upgrades, including improved lenses and a wider range of optical zoom for the largest model. Photography enthusiasts will likely appreciate these improvements.

Customisable Action Button

Earlier plans for touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback for volume controls, mute/ring switch, and power button, codenamed Bongo, have been canceled due to engineering challenges and cost concerns. Instead, the mute/ring switch will become an "Action button" similar to the one found on the Apple Watch. Users will be able to customize its function through software, giving them more flexibility in using their iPhones.

Developers have also discovered exciting possibilities for this Action button. Users might be able to set it to switch to Focus mode, launch the camera, turn on the flashlight, or access various accessibility and translation features.

However, as with any major upgrades, some consumers should be prepared for potential price increases, especially outside the United States. The move to titanium and the enhanced camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max may result in a higher cost. In the United States, some of the pro models might also see a price increase, reveals Gurman.

With its sleek design, improved features, and exciting customization options, iPhone 15 series promises to be a hit among Apple enthusiasts worldwide.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 20:17 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro-Stepping stone toward Apple's dream iPhone, says Mark Gurman
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets