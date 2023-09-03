iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, check these top 5 smartphones to be launched in September

The smartphone market is set to witness some of the most exciting launches of the year in September, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15 launch, apart from Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Honor 90, Xiaomi 13T Pro and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 10:36 IST
The iPhone 15 series launch is generating immense anticipation with Apple's "Wonderlust" fall event date scheduled for September 12, 2023. (Pixabay)

September is going to be the most exciting month for tech enthusiasts as it will see the launch of some of the most exciting smartphones of the year. Apple fans are creating a buzz across social media as the most anticipated event of the year, the Apple Event, has been announced. It is scheduled to be held on 12 September. Apart from that, other top smartphones set to be launched in September are Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Honor 90, Xiaomi 13T Pro and more.

Those who have been waiting for so long to buy the iPhone 15 will be able to do so a few days after launch. Those who want to buy brand-new smartphones other than iPhones can go for others including OnePlus Open or Honor 90 series. Take a look at the 5 top smartphones that are lined up launches this month:

iPhone 15 Series

The iPhone 15 Series is generating immense anticipation with Apple's "Wonderlust" fall event scheduled for September 12. This series is expected to introduce four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or perhaps, it may be referred to as iPhone 15 Ultra). Notable features of this premium model may include the adoption of a USB-C port, the powerful A17 Bionic chipset for Pro models, the innovative Dynamic Island across the lineup, and the inclusion of a Periscopic camera lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Honor 90 Series

The Honor 90 Series launch is particularly special as it marks the brand's return to India, as indicated by its appearance on Amazon India's landing page. It is expected to be a mid-range Smartphone. It can be best for those who don't want to put too much money into high-end premium smartphones. However, the exact launch date is still awaited.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Earlier rumors suggested that this smartphone will launch on September 1. While the launch date remains a secret, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, rapid 120W charging support, and a vibrant 144Hz AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

After a year-long wait, Samsung is rumored to launch the affordable member of the Galaxy S23 series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Expected features include a 50MP camera, a choice between the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a smooth 120Hz display, and more. However, Samsung has yet to confirm the official launch date.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus is venturing into the world of foldable phones with the OnePlus Open, which has garnered significant attention. Although the launch date remains undisclosed, leaks suggest it could feature a 7.8-inch primary display and a 6.3-inch cover display, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Stay tuned for these exciting smartphone launches in September 2023, as they promise to offer a range of innovative features and options for tech enthusiasts.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 09:45 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, check these top 5 smartphones to be launched in September
