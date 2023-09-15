Icon

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 7: What makes Apple and Google’s phones different?

With Apple’s new iPhone series out, know how the standard iPhone 15 fares against Google’s Pixel 7.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 17:44 IST
Know the differences between the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 7. (Apple/Google)

iPhone vs Android, it has been the battle for ages. While Apple and Samsung have been butting heads in the last decade with their flagship devices, Google, the company behind Android, has caught up with them of late with its Pixel range of smartphones. Its latest Pixel flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, go directly up against some of the best smartphones in the market. With Apple's new iPhone series out now, know how the standard iPhone 15 fares against Google's Pixel 7 which launched last year.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 7: Display

With the iPhone 15 series, Apple has made its Dynamic Island standard across all models. The vanilla iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 1179x2556 pixels at 460ppi. Despite the presence of Dynamic Island, it still does not get Apple's ProMotion technology, meaning it still gets a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 also gets Apple's Ceramic Shield for protection.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels at 416ppi. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the top.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 7: Processor

The iPhone 15 gets the A16 Bionic SoC that also powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. The chip features a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, along with a 5‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine.

The Google Pixel 7 gets the Google Tensor G2 under the hood, along with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. This is paired with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 7: Camera

In terms of the camera, the iPhone 15 features a dual-camera system, headlined by the new primary 48MP camera. It is equipped with sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and supports super-high-resolution photos at 24MP and 48MP. It also features a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and the camera system is supported by Apple's Photonic Engine and Deep Fusion technology. Both cameras work in tandem to enable 2x telephoto zoom. You also get a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Google Pixel 7 also features a dual-camera system with a primary 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The camera system features a laser detect autofocus sensor, Google's Super Res Zoom up to 8x, Spectral and flicker sensor, and more. You get a 10.8 MP selfie camera on the front.

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 7: Pricing, storage options, colours

The new iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 79900 for the base 128GB variant, and pre-orders for the smartphone will commence today, September 15 at 5:30 PM IST. It is available in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Apple is offering the iPhone 15 in five colours - Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black.

Pixel 7 retails at Rs. 59999 for the base 128GB variant, and it is the only model available in India. The smartphone is available in three colours - Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass.

Now that you know the difference between Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 7, go ahead and make your choice between iOS or Android!

However, do know that Google Pixel 8 is all set to launch on October 4.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 17:44 IST
