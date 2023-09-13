Icon

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now

Know the key differences between Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, from displays and performance to pricing and specs.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 12:52 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max price: Apple event 2023 reveals all, know how much it will cost
Apple
1/5 Apple's most luxurious smartphone iPhone 15 Pro Max is here. For the past few months, lots of rumors have been surfacing around about the price hike. Today's launch has finally put an end to these speculations.  (Apple)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (U.S.) and will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. (Apple)
image caption
3/5  iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in 5 shades including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display. For the first time, both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design. Pro models consist of powerful camera upgrades. It also includes an advanced  48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 For Indian buyers, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 159900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. (Apple)
Apple
View all Images
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are displayed during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP)

In Apple's latest smartphone lineup, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer some exciting upgrades compared to their predecessors - iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. They both introduce Dynamic Island technology and improved cameras. However, the main difference between them is their size. Let's compare the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to help you decide which one suits you best.

Screen Size

The iPhone 15 Plus comes with a larger 6.7-inch display, making it great for watching videos and playing games. Although it lacks the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate found in the Pro models, its size offers a more immersive experience. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display, which is still larger than the iPhone 13 mini but more compact compared to many Android phones. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Dynamic Island

Both phones feature Dynamic Island, a new feature previously only available on the Pro models. Dynamic Island is a redesigned pill-shaped cutout on the screen that houses the front-facing camera and Face ID. It also allows for Live Activities, which display information from third-party apps directly within the Dynamic Island. It's a handy feature that may become even more useful as more developers adopt it.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery Life

The iPhone 15 Plus, being larger, can accommodate a bigger battery. This means it offers betterbattery life compared to the iPhone 15. While both phones are expected to last all day on a single charge, the iPhone 15 Plus may have the edge and could even make it into a second day of use, depending on your usage patterns. Also read: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C priced at Rs. 24,900 on launch

Other Specifications

Both phones share similar specs. They are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which was exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro last year. With 6GB of RAM, you can expect similar and speedy performance on both devices. The camera setup on both includes a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide, delivering improved photography capabilities.

Software

Both iPhones run on iOS 17, providing the same user experience.

Price

Here's the bottom line for many buyers- the iPhone 15 price is $799, the iPhone 15 Plus price is $899, a $100 difference. You will need to decide if the larger screen and longer battery life are worth the extra cost based on your needs and preferences.

In short, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer similar performance and camera capabilities. The main factors to consider when choosing between them are screen size, battery life, and your budget. If you want a bigger screen and extended battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus is the way to go, but if you're on a tighter budget, the iPhone 15 still provides an excellent iPhone experience.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 12:51 IST
