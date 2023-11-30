Icon

iQOO 12 5G price leaked ahead of launch in India; first non-Pixel phone to pack Android 14

Get ready for the iQOO 12 5G launch on December 12 in India. Leaks hint at an innovative device with Android 14, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and impressive specs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 21:18 IST
Icon
iQOO
iQOO 12 5G features and price leaked ahead of India launch on December 12. (Representataive image) (Priya/HT Tech)
iQOO
iQOO 12 5G features and price leaked ahead of India launch on December 12. (Representataive image) (Priya/HT Tech)

With the much-anticipated iQOO 12 5G set to make its debut in India on December 12, excitement is reaching new heights, fueled by a prominent tipster who has disclosed key pricing details ahead of the official release. While iQOO has kept a tight lid on the phone's specifications, leaks have provided insights into several crucial aspects. Notably, following in the footsteps of the Pixel 8 series, the iQOO 12 is poised to steal the limelight as the first smartphone pre-equipped with Google Android 14 straight out-of-the-box. Of course, Google Pixels have been launched with this OS already. Driving its performance is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, hinting at a compelling fusion of innovative features and top-tier capabilities.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has unveiled the expected pricing for the iQOO 12 5G in India by sharing an image of its retail box. Although the exact price remains unconfirmed, all signs point to it being below 60,000, suggested by the digits "5X,999" on the box. According to Sharma, the iQOO 12 could be priced around 56,999 or potentially fall within the range of 53,000 to 55,000. It is expected to launch in two variants: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, signaling a starting price of 56,999. In China, the base iQOO 12 model, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, starts at approximately 45,800 (RMB 3,999), Mysmartprice reported.

iQOO 12: Expected Features

The iQOO 12 likely to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen, the device boasts a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and an exceptionally bright 3000 nits at peak brightness, promising a vivid visual experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In the area of memory and storage, this smartphone is likely to offer up to a substantial 16GB of RAM and a capacious 1TB storage, ensuring abundant space for files and seamless multitasking. Photography enthusiasts will find delight in its camera setup, featuring a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom and an 100x digital zoom capability. Selfie aficionados are in for a treat with its 16MP front camera.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 14, overlaid with the customized OriginOS 4.0, delivering a personalized user experience.

Fueling all these features will likely be a robust 5,000mAh battery, complemented by blazing-fast 120W fast charging support, ensuring minimal downtime and swift top-ups for uninterrupted usage. All in all, the iQOO 12 appears poised to provide a high-performance, feature-rich smartphone experience for users seeking top-notch specifications.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 21:17 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iQOO 12 5G price leaked ahead of launch in India; first non-Pixel phone to pack Android 14
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon