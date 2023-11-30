iQOO 12 5G price leaked ahead of launch in India; first non-Pixel phone to pack Android 14

With the much-anticipated iQOO 12 5G set to make its debut in India on December 12, excitement is reaching new heights, fueled by a prominent tipster who has disclosed key pricing details ahead of the official release. While iQOO has kept a tight lid on the phone's specifications, leaks have provided insights into several crucial aspects. Notably, following in the footsteps of the Pixel 8 series, the iQOO 12 is poised to steal the limelight as the first smartphone pre-equipped with Google Android 14 straight out-of-the-box. Of course, Google Pixels have been launched with this OS already. Driving its performance is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, hinting at a compelling fusion of innovative features and top-tier capabilities.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has unveiled the expected pricing for the iQOO 12 5G in India by sharing an image of its retail box. Although the exact price remains unconfirmed, all signs point to it being below ₹60,000, suggested by the digits "5X,999" on the box. According to Sharma, the iQOO 12 could be priced around ₹56,999 or potentially fall within the range of ₹53,000 to ₹55,000. It is expected to launch in two variants: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, signaling a starting price of ₹56,999. In China, the base iQOO 12 model, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, starts at approximately ₹45,800 (RMB 3,999), Mysmartprice reported.

iQOO 12: Expected Features

The iQOO 12 likely to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen, the device boasts a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and an exceptionally bright 3000 nits at peak brightness, promising a vivid visual experience.

In the area of memory and storage, this smartphone is likely to offer up to a substantial 16GB of RAM and a capacious 1TB storage, ensuring abundant space for files and seamless multitasking. Photography enthusiasts will find delight in its camera setup, featuring a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom and an 100x digital zoom capability. Selfie aficionados are in for a treat with its 16MP front camera.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 14, overlaid with the customized OriginOS 4.0, delivering a personalized user experience.

Fueling all these features will likely be a robust 5,000mAh battery, complemented by blazing-fast 120W fast charging support, ensuring minimal downtime and swift top-ups for uninterrupted usage. All in all, the iQOO 12 appears poised to provide a high-performance, feature-rich smartphone experience for users seeking top-notch specifications.