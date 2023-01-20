iQOO Neo 7 5G key specs revealed ahead of launch

iQOO is all set to launch its next mid-range smartphone iQOO Neo 7 5G in India next month. Here’s what you should expect.

After the launch of its flagship iQOO 11 series in India, the Chinese company is ready to launch the successor to Neo 6 - the iQOO Neo 7 - in India on 16th February 2023, leakster Sahil Karoul has revealed. The iQOO Neo 6 had garnered positive reviews about its overall performance. Now, iQOO Neo 7 5G's specifications and features have come into the spotlight ahead of its launch. The leaks and rumours suggest that the iQOO Neo 7 5G will be a rebadged version of the iQOO Neo 7 SE which was launched in China last month. Looking forward to what it has to offer?

iQOO Neo 7 expected specs and features

The iQOO Neo 7 is expected to draw its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which is the same chipset used on the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China. It is also said to be the first smartphone which packs the Dimensity 8200 chipset. Apart from this, rumours suggest that it will support 120W flash charging technology. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inches E5 AMOLED Display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it may feature a full-size 3D cooling system to keep heating in control. Everything is expected to be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery.

For photography, leaks suggest that it will feature a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, and a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary coupled with 2MP portrait, and 2MP macro lens.

iQOO Neo 7 5G expected price

The iQOO Neo 7 SE was launched at a starting price of CNY 2099 in China last month. This makes roughly Rs. 24800. However, it is suggested that iQOO Neo 7 5G will be launched under Rs. 30000 in India.