    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iQOO Neo 7 5G key specs revealed ahead of launch

    iQOO is all set to launch its next mid-range smartphone iQOO Neo 7 5G in India next month. Here’s what you should expect.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 14:04 IST
    iQOO Neo 7 SE
    From expected specs, features to price, check everything about the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 5G. (iQOO)
    iQOO Neo 7 SE
    From expected specs, features to price, check everything about the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 5G. (iQOO)

    After the launch of its flagship iQOO 11 series in India, the Chinese company is ready to launch the successor to Neo 6 - the iQOO Neo 7 - in India on 16th February 2023, leakster Sahil Karoul has revealed. The iQOO Neo 6 had garnered positive reviews about its overall performance. Now, iQOO Neo 7 5G's specifications and features have come into the spotlight ahead of its launch. The leaks and rumours suggest that the iQOO Neo 7 5G will be a rebadged version of the iQOO Neo 7 SE which was launched in China last month. Looking forward to what it has to offer?

    iQOO Neo 7 expected specs and features

    The iQOO Neo 7 is expected to draw its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which is the same chipset used on the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China. It is also said to be the first smartphone which packs the Dimensity 8200 chipset. Apart from this, rumours suggest that it will support 120W flash charging technology. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inches E5 AMOLED Display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it may feature a full-size 3D cooling system to keep heating in control. Everything is expected to be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    For photography, leaks suggest that it will feature a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, and a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary coupled with 2MP portrait, and 2MP macro lens.

    iQOO Neo 7 5G expected price

    The iQOO Neo 7 SE was launched at a starting price of CNY 2099 in China last month. This makes roughly Rs. 24800. However, it is suggested that iQOO Neo 7 5G will be launched under Rs. 30000 in India.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 14:04 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iQOO Neo 7 5G key specs revealed ahead of launch
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more