iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G price cut: Check discounts and other offers on Amazon now

Are you planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Amazon has a great deal for you! There is a huge price drop available on iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G This is a feature-packed smartphone for those who want to buy a mid-range smartphone. Check out the features and discounts on this smartphone.

iQOO Neo 7 pro 5G Features

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro boasts a generous 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is driven by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an additional gaming chip, ensuring high performance. Its camera setup includes a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, accompanied by a 16MP front camera. The device houses a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro provides ample space.

Originally priced at Rs. 39999, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 34999, representing a substantial 13 percent discount. This makes it a compelling option for gamers and those seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone. If you're in the market for a new phone, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is certainly worth your consideration.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iQOO Neo 7 5G Discount

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is originally priced at Rs. 39999 on Amazon. You can now make it yours for just Rs.34999, thanks to this deal. The e-commerce platform is offering a 13 percent discount on the base 128 GB variant of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, bringing the price down to ₹34999. If you want to reduce the price further, you can take the benefits of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G at a much lower price

Other offers

Amazon is offering several bank offers apart from the main discount on the iQOO Neo 7. If you use HDFC Bank Cards, you can get an instant Rs.1000 discount on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. You can also get Rs. 1000 discount on ICICI bank debit card. Amazon is also providing an exchange offer on this model for Rs. 29700. In order to avail of this exchange offer, make sure that it is available in your area and that the old smartphone you are trading in is in good working condition.