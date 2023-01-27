    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Jaw dropping deal! iPhone SE 2020 price drops to 19900; check Flipkart offer here

    The iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased at a very cheap rate after Flipkart announced a huge price drop. Price of the phone can come down to under Rs. 20000. Check offer details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 09:26 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone SE 2020
    View all Images
    Know how you can get the iPhone SE 2020 under Rs. 20000. (Amazon)

    iPhone SE models are considered to be the cheapest and most affordable iPhones. However, to make it more accessible to large masses, ecommerce websites keep on coming with offers on the devices. The latest iPhone SE model (iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022) is already out of stock on Flipkart. Even the Apple iPhone SE 2020 is soon going to run out of stock on the ecommerce platform. So, if you want to try your hands on an iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020 can be grabbed today at a reduced price. The price of the smartphone can come under Rs. 20000 on Flipkart. Here is how.

    The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 2020 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 39900. It needs to be noted that the ecommerce platform is not offering any discount on the device. But you can still bring down the cost of the iPhone SE 2020 to under Rs. 20000. Wondering how? By availing the exchange and bank offers.

    If you have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition then you can avail the exchange offer in order to reduce the cost of the phone further. On exchange, the price of the phone can further come down by Rs. 20000. Thus, bringing the cost of the phone to Rs. 19900. However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends on the phone you will be exchanging and its condition.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device. The offers include- 10 percent off on Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions, up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

    The iPhone SE 2020 runs on A13 Bionic Chip and gets a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display. The phone houses a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is water and dust Resistant as it comes with IP67 rating and is also capable of fast charging.

    How to buy Apple iPhone SE 2020 online under Rs. 20000

    Step 1:

    Go to the official website of Flipkart. You can also use the app of the ecommerce platform.
    Step 2:

    Search for iPhone SE on Flipkart.
    Step 3:

    If you have an older phone to exchange click on 'Buy with Exchange'.
    Step 4:

    Select the colour and storage variant of the phone you want to buy.
    Step 5:

    Click on buy now and proceed to complete the payment process. You can also apply for the bank offers at the time of making payment.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 09:25 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Jaw dropping deal! iPhone SE 2020 price drops to 19900; check Flipkart offer here
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'