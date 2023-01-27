Jaw dropping deal! iPhone SE 2020 price drops to 19900; check Flipkart offer here

The iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased at a very cheap rate after Flipkart announced a huge price drop. Price of the phone can come down to under Rs. 20000. Check offer details here.

iPhone SE models are considered to be the cheapest and most affordable iPhones. However, to make it more accessible to large masses, ecommerce websites keep on coming with offers on the devices. The latest iPhone SE model (iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022) is already out of stock on Flipkart. Even the Apple iPhone SE 2020 is soon going to run out of stock on the ecommerce platform. So, if you want to try your hands on an iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020 can be grabbed today at a reduced price. The price of the smartphone can come under Rs. 20000 on Flipkart. Here is how.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 2020 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 39900. It needs to be noted that the ecommerce platform is not offering any discount on the device. But you can still bring down the cost of the iPhone SE 2020 to under Rs. 20000. Wondering how? By availing the exchange and bank offers.

If you have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition then you can avail the exchange offer in order to reduce the cost of the phone further. On exchange, the price of the phone can further come down by Rs. 20000. Thus, bringing the cost of the phone to Rs. 19900. However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends on the phone you will be exchanging and its condition.

Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device. The offers include- 10 percent off on Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions, up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

The iPhone SE 2020 runs on A13 Bionic Chip and gets a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display. The phone houses a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is water and dust Resistant as it comes with IP67 rating and is also capable of fast charging.