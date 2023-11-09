Jio Phone Prime 4G: 10 things to know about the newly launched keypad phone

Reliance Jio has launched JioPhone Prima 4G, which runs on KaiOS. It has internet access enabled and supports social media apps and that too at a very economical price. The smartphone comes with various advanced features for a keypad phone. Jio first introduced this phone in the seventh chapter of the Mobile Congress event. Now the phone has officially been launched and its specs will will blow your mind. Check out the JioPhone Prima 4G below.

10 things to know about the newly launched Jio Phone Prime 4G

It is a 4G-enabled phone which gets internet and runs on KaiOS. The phone can support apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and more to provide all the smartphone benefits of a keypad phone.

2. The Jio Phone Prime 4G comes with various Jio apps such as JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews and JioCinema. Users can also utilize its UPI payment services through the JioPay app. Now, users will not have to buy expensive smartphones to make digital payments.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

3. The phone also supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant which can be activated via the center button which also consists of a microphone.

4. Furthermore, the JioPhone Prima 4G comes with an exclusive prepaid plan of Rs.866. It provides users with Swiggy One Lite membership valid for 84 days, 2GB of data per day, and unlimited calling.

5. The Jio Phone Prima 4G comes with a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels.

6. The phone has about 23 Indian languages. It sports a 512MB RAM and 1800mAh battery for long lasting performance.

7. It also has a microSD card slot with expends the storage up to 128GB.

8. Furthermore, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, flashlight and supports selfies as well as a video camera to make the user experience fun.

9. The most interesting and eye-catching thing about the Jio Phone is that it only costs Rs.2599.

10. If you want to buy the phone then you can get it from Amazon, JioMart and Reliance Digital.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!