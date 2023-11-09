Icon

Jio Phone Prime 4G: 10 things to know about the newly launched keypad phone

Jio has launched its new keypad phone called Jio Phone Prime 4G. Check out these 10 things about it to know if it could suit you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 12:09 IST
Icon
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Know 10 things about the Jio Phone Prime 4G smartphone that makes it unique.
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
Know 10 things about the Jio Phone Prime 4G smartphone that makes it unique.
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Know 10 things about the Jio Phone Prime 4G smartphone that makes it unique.
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Know 10 things about the Jio Phone Prime 4G smartphone that makes it unique.
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Know 10 things about the Jio Phone Prime 4G smartphone that makes it unique.
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Know 10 things about the Jio Phone Prime 4G smartphone that makes it unique.
icon View all Images
Know 10 things about the Jio Phone Prime 4G smartphone that makes it unique. (Amazon)

Reliance Jio has launched JioPhone Prima 4G, which runs on KaiOS. It has internet access enabled and supports social media apps and that too at a very economical price. The smartphone comes with various advanced features for a keypad phone. Jio first introduced this phone in the seventh chapter of the Mobile Congress event. Now the phone has officially been launched and its specs will will blow your mind. Check out the JioPhone Prima 4G below.

10 things to know about the newly launched Jio Phone Prime 4G

  1. It is a 4G-enabled phone which gets internet and runs on KaiOS. The phone can support apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and more to provide all the smartphone benefits of a keypad phone.

2. The Jio Phone Prime 4G comes with various Jio apps such as JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews and JioCinema. Users can also utilize its UPI payment services through the JioPay app. Now, users will not have to buy expensive smartphones to make digital payments.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. The phone also supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant which can be activated via the center button which also consists of a microphone.

4. Furthermore, the JioPhone Prima 4G comes with an exclusive prepaid plan of Rs.866. It provides users with Swiggy One Lite membership valid for 84 days, 2GB of data per day, and unlimited calling.

5. The Jio Phone Prima 4G comes with a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels.

6. The phone has about 23 Indian languages. It sports a 512MB RAM and 1800mAh battery for long lasting performance.

7. It also has a microSD card slot with expends the storage up to 128GB.

8. Furthermore, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, flashlight and supports selfies as well as a video camera to make the user experience fun.

9. The most interesting and eye-catching thing about the Jio Phone is that it only costs Rs.2599.

10. If you want to buy the phone then you can get it from Amazon, JioMart and Reliance Digital.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 11:19 IST
Home Mobile News Jio Phone Prime 4G: 10 things to know about the newly launched keypad phone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon