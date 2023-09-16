Launched! Check POCO M6 Pro 5G price, specs and features

Are you looking for a smartphone that fulfills all your needs and is budget-friendly? If yes, then there is great news for you. POCO has introduced its latest POCO M6 Pro 5G version in India. Earlier, this 5G smartphone was available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options, but now, the brand has introduced the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is an entry-level 5G smartphone that can serve your basic needs perfectly. Let's take a look at what this new variant of POCO M6 Pro 5G has in store for us:

Specifications

POCO M6 Pro 5G comes with the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It features an IP53 splash and dust resistance rating. Additionally, the device features Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front of the device which offers scratch and impact resistance. You can also capture stunning photos with POCO M6 Pro 5G. The primary camera boasts a 50-megapixel sensor, which allows for high-resolution images with sharp details and clarity.

Battery

With its robust 5,000mAh battery, POCO M6 Pro 5G guarantees extended and uninterrupted usage, allowing you to stay connected, browse the web, play games, and perform various tasks without concern for battery depletion. The smartphone also offers 18W fast charging support, enabling swift recharging and minimizing downtime. The smartphone runs on MIUI 14 and Android 13, providing a smooth, intuitive, and user-friendly interface.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Pricing & Availability

POCO M6 Pro 5G new variant, 4GB RAM and 128 GB will be available at an amazing price of Rs.10999, you can also get an ICICI Bank discount of Rs. 1000. The 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations of the handset are currently priced at Rs. 10999 and Rs. 12999, respectively. This smartphone comes in Power Black and Forest Green color options. The new Poco M6 Pro 5G variant is on sale via Flipkart from September 14. If you are looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone, this can be best suitable for you.