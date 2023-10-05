Leaked! iQOO 12 to pack periscope telephoto lens, 1.5K display

The upcoming iQOO 12 has attracted a lot of eyeballs from all quarters recently and the reason is definitely a great one. It has been almost a year since its predecessor was released and the rumours around the upcoming phone suggest that it will have something really surprising to offer. Now, the latest leak has it that the iQOO 12 can come with massive display and camera upgrades. It is anticipated to come with some premium features that can make it a strong competitor in the market. Notably, the launch date of the smartphone has not been announced yet. Check details here.

iQOO 12 rumours

According to a Weibo tipster Lee Ang-aung leak (Via GizmoChina), iQOO 12 is rumoured to feature a periscope telephoto camera which is used in higher-end smartphones of Samsung, Apple, etc. If the leak came out to be true then it would be a massive upgrade for the brand as well as all standard edition smartphones. The periscope lens will improve the zooming capabilities. However, the zoom range and other camera features have not been revealed yet.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As far as display is concerned, then know that the company is rumoured to be switching from a 2K display to a 1.5K resolution display. However, some other sources are claiming that iQOO 12 will support a 2K display, just like its predecessor.

iQOO 12 leaked specs

The iQOO 12 is expected to be powered by the latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is a new chip, but it is yet to be announced by Qualcomm. According to reports, the chip features an octa-core configuration with Adreno 750 GPU and the new Cortex-X4 super core.

The phone is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera. The upcoming IQOO smartphone may feature 100W or 200W fast charging support too. Lastly, it may come with 16GB of RAM with different internal storage variants ranging from 512GB to 1TB.

Note that the above-mentioned features are based on rumours and speculation. The official specifications will be revealed by the company during the official launch. Till then, we will have to wait and see what actually comes with this new generation IQOO smartphone.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!