    Oppo Find N2 Flip goes on sale today; Get it for as low as Rs. 79999

    Oppo Find N2 Flip is available on sale starting today. Check price, offers here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 19:09 IST
    iQOO Z7, Oppo Find N2 Flip to Samsung Galaxy A54-check smartphone launches in March 2023
    image caption
    1/6 Motorola G73: Motorola just launched the Moto G73 5G featuring India's first MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, 13 5G Bands, and a 120Hz display. Its price starts at Rs. 18999.  (Motorola )
    image caption
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34: These two new A-series smartphones are set to launch on March 16. The Galaxy A54 will pack an Exynos 1380 chipset, a 50MP OIS camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. (Samsung)
    image caption
    3/6 On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. (Samsung )
    image caption
    4/6 Poco X5: On March 14th, the Poco X5 is  confirmed to launch in India. It is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and 5000mAh battery. (Poco)
    iQOO Z7
    5/6 iQOO Z7: It is confirmed to launch on March 21 in India. It will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset under the hood and will feature a dual-camera setup.  (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/6 Oppo Find N2 Flip: Confirmed to launch on March 13, the Oppo Find N2 Flip packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and a dual-camera system of a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera system and the MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography.  (Oppo)
    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    View all Images
    Get Oppo Find N2 Flip for as low as Rs. 79999. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

    The recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip, priced at Rs. 89999, is available on sale on the Oppo Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets from today (March 17). Customers can get it for as low as Rs. 79999 through cashbacks and incentives. Oppo Find N2 Flip with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in two colour options namely- Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

    Following offers can be availed on the first sale of the Oppo Find N2 Flip

    1. Get a cashback of up to Rs. 5000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card & Amex.

    2. Oppo customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs. 5000. While people owning smartphones other than Oppo can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 2000.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    3. Customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 5000 on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance at authorised dealerships. Apart from this, consumers can also avail affordable EMI solutions.

    Notably, the Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched on March 13, 2023 at Rs. 89999. The phone is certified by third-party TUV Rheinland to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds–the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times every day for over ten years, as claimed by the company. The smartphone has also been tested for over 1,00,000-fold and unfold cycles under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees C to 50 degrees C, with 95 percent humidity.

    The hinge on the device lets Oppo fit a 3.26-inch cover screen that accounts for 48.5 percent of the top half of the phone with a 17:9 vertical layout. This display allows for engaging new user experiences: Previews of photos and videos, quick access to tools like timers, and system settings. Furthermore, users can customise the cover display for always-on notifications, quick replies to messages, and interactive digital pets.

    The Oppo Find N2 Flip flaunts aluminium sides and a matte glass back. It weighs 191g and is 7.45mm slim when flipped open. In addition, the smartphone also gets a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 1600 nits of brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

    The 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with all-pixel omnidirectional intelligent focusing. The handset also packs an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 rear snapper and packs a 32MP Sony IMX709 front shooter.

    The handset runs the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and supports 44W SUPERVOOC TM flash charging that can juice the device to 50 percent in 23 minutes. Also, for all-day use, Oppo fits a 4300mAh battery. The device also packs stereo speakers, with Real Original Sound Technology.

    Tying the hardware experiences together on the Oppo Find N2 Flip is ColorOS 13. The operating system runs on Android 13 and offers a variety of design-led changes to boost productivity. As a bonus, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with four years of Android and five years of security updates.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 19:08 IST
