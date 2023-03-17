Oppo Find N2 Flip goes on sale today; Get it for as low as Rs. 79999

The recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip, priced at Rs. 89999, is available on sale on the Oppo Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets from today (March 17). Customers can get it for as low as Rs. 79999 through cashbacks and incentives. Oppo Find N2 Flip with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in two colour options namely- Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

Following offers can be availed on the first sale of the Oppo Find N2 Flip

1. Get a cashback of up to Rs. 5000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card & Amex.

2. Oppo customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs. 5000. While people owning smartphones other than Oppo can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 2000.

3. Customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 5000 on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance at authorised dealerships. Apart from this, consumers can also avail affordable EMI solutions.

Notably, the Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched on March 13, 2023 at Rs. 89999. The phone is certified by third-party TUV Rheinland to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds–the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times every day for over ten years, as claimed by the company. The smartphone has also been tested for over 1,00,000-fold and unfold cycles under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees C to 50 degrees C, with 95 percent humidity.

The hinge on the device lets Oppo fit a 3.26-inch cover screen that accounts for 48.5 percent of the top half of the phone with a 17:9 vertical layout. This display allows for engaging new user experiences: Previews of photos and videos, quick access to tools like timers, and system settings. Furthermore, users can customise the cover display for always-on notifications, quick replies to messages, and interactive digital pets.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip flaunts aluminium sides and a matte glass back. It weighs 191g and is 7.45mm slim when flipped open. In addition, the smartphone also gets a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 1600 nits of brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

The 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with all-pixel omnidirectional intelligent focusing. The handset also packs an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 rear snapper and packs a 32MP Sony IMX709 front shooter.

The handset runs the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and supports 44W SUPERVOOC TM flash charging that can juice the device to 50 percent in 23 minutes. Also, for all-day use, Oppo fits a 4300mAh battery. The device also packs stereo speakers, with Real Original Sound Technology.

Tying the hardware experiences together on the Oppo Find N2 Flip is ColorOS 13. The operating system runs on Android 13 and offers a variety of design-led changes to boost productivity. As a bonus, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with four years of Android and five years of security updates.