Oppo Reno 8T 5G launching soon; Know date, features, and more

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is all set for launch on February 3, 2023. Here is what we know so far about the phone.

Oppo has announced the launch of the Reno 8T 5G, the newest member of its Reno series, on February 3, 2023. The Reno 8T 5G offers an improved user experience bolstered by a host of Oppo technologies, the company informed. Along with the design of the device, Oppo has also teased a couple of specs the phone can house. With only a few days left for the phone to hit the market, here is what we know about the Oppo Reno 8T so far.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price: The official price of the device can be known only after the launch of the device. However, according to the rumours and reports, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to reduce the price of the Reno series by a substantial margin and may even replace the F series devices in the country. According to a tipster Mukul Sharma, the Reno 8T series could have a price between Rs. 27000 and Rs. 29000.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications:

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G will get a 108MP camera sensor at the back, as per the information provided by the company. It can be known that the phone will support a triple rear camera setup.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The handset will sport segment's slimmest and lightest 120Hz 3D curved screen of 6.7 inch with a punch hole for its camera. "Flawlessly curved, lightest, and slimmest in its segment, the #OPPOReno8T 5G is a marvel of design and performance. It comes with an all-new Dual Micro-curved Design and a flagship-level 120Hz 3D Curved Screen. Get ready to be enchanted," Oppo India tweeted.

The Reno 8T 5G FHD+ display boasts 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than conventional 8-bit displays that are capable of 16.7 million colour, the company claimed.

The phone will also house a 4800mAh battery supporting 67W Supervooc charger. According to Oppo, you will be able to do 9hrs video streaming in 15 minutes of charging.