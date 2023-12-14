Poco C65 launch in Indian market set for December 15; check expected price and specs

Poco, the Chinese smartphone giant, is all set to unveil its newest device, the Poco C65, in India on December 15, creating heightened anticipation among tech enthusiasts and loyal Poco fans. The company's official X handle recently shared the exciting news, triggering a wave of curiosity. The Poco C65 for the Indian market will mirror the design of its global counterpart, with similar specifications. The global launch of the C65 took place in November of this year, and the Indian release is scheduled for noon on December 15.

Confirming the news on 'X,' Himanshu Tandon, the Country Head for POCO in India, added an air of mystery, stating, "Just about time that we reveal 'The Big Deal' from Poco launching on 15th Dec 12 Noon. Stay tuned." Tandon shared a sneak peek of the upcoming device by posting a few pictures alongside the announcement.

While the most of details are still under wraps, the C65 has been making waves globally since its official launch in November 2023. For the Indian market, the smartphone will be available in pastel blue and matte black colors. Also read: 10 Best Oppo phones under 25000: Performance without the premium price

Anticipated Specs and Price of Poco C65 in India

The Poco C65 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and is expected to offer specs similar to its globally launched variant. The global variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, featuring a robust 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. The C65 promises a smooth and sharp user experience with a massive 6.74-inch ultra-large HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 16GB), and 256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB).

Additionally, the phone boasts a 50-megapixel AI triple camera setup, ensuring high-quality and detailed photography. Balancing performance and functionality, the Poco C65 aims to meet the diverse needs of smartphone users.

As the official launch date approaches, POCO enthusiasts eagerly anticipate exploring the unique features and capabilities of the C65. The company's smart strategy of teasing the audience with limited but interesting details has only contributed to the excitement surrounding the device.

The Poco C65 is expected to launch in India in two storage options- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. While the global variant was priced at USD 119 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, the Indian variant is anticipated to start at less than Rs. 10000. However, the 8GB RAM variant may potentially surpass the ₹10000 mark. As the curtain lifts on the Poco C65, enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get their hands on a device that promises to redefine the smartphone experience.