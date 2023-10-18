Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

According to the company, with this innovative LCD writing pad called the Portronics Ruffpad 21, you will be able to unleash your creativity and also make a positive impact on the environment. Portronics, a digital and portable consumer electronics company, offers this fantastic accessory for your home, office, or school desk. It's not just a creative outlet but also an eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper.

The Ruffpad 21 boasts an anti-glare 21-inch screen, perfect for doodling, note-taking, or jotting down ideas. Weighing 770g and encased in lightweight premium ABS material, it comes with a simple stylus pen that requires no charging or batteries. It's a versatile tool, serving as a learning aid for kids and a portable slate for creative professionals.

This writing pad is a green choice, as it significantly reduces paper consumption right from the moment you start using it. In effect, you no longer need printouts for every little thing as everything can be made available right there on the pad. No more worrying about eye strain, headaches, or fatigue – its moderately bright anti-glare LCD screen is safe for all ages.

The One-Tap Erase button allows you to wipe the pad clean and start afresh, and the Smart Lock button prevents accidental erasure of your work. Plus, you can save and share your creations, notes, and doodles on your smartphone using the Ruffpad App, available for both Android and iOS. Share your creativity with friends on various social media platforms.

The Portronics Ruffpad 21 is suitable for everyone. It's an interactive tablet for kids, a writing pad for students, and a digital notepad for professionals.

Priced at an introductory offer of INR 2,149 and backed by a 12-month warranty, the Portronics Ruffpad 21 is available on the official Portronics website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline stores.

Portronics focuses on providing products that are portable and high-functioning designs.