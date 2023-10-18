Icon

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

The Portronics Ruffpad 21 is a versatile 21-inch LCD writing pad that makes creativity fun while reducing paper consumption.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 21:10 IST
Icon
Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3 to Xiaomi Pad 5, top 5 amazing tablet deals on Amazon
image caption
1/5 The Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3 is available on Amazon for just Rs. 29999 instead of Rs.45000 with a 33% initial discount. The tablet comes with a 10.3 inch WUXGA display with 340 nits brightness and 96% sRGB. It provides up to 9 hours of battery life. The Lenovo tablet features a 30 Wh battery, 2 MP Rear Camera, 5 MP front camera, and Dual Speakers with Dolby Audio. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 The realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet is currently available on Amazon for a 38% initial discount. The initial discount reduces its price to just Rs. 27999 from Rs. 44999. The tablet is powered by an efficient Snapdragon 6 nm 5G processor. The 8340 mAh long-lasting battery on this tablet and a massive 27.81 cm (10.95) WUXGA+ Full View display, even enhances its features. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet: This is an 11-inch display tablet that is currently available on Amazon for just Rs. 23999 instead of Rs. 39000. With a 38% initial discount this tablet is pretty much affordable for the customers. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Xiaomi Pad 6 is an amazing tablet that is available on Amazon with a 31% initial discount making its price drop to just Rs. 28999 instead of Rs. 41999. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor. It also features an 8840 mAh high-capacity battery. (Amazon)
Portronics Ruffpad 21
5/5 Amazon is offering a 37% initial discount on Xiaomi Pad 5 making the price of the tablet drop to just Rs. 23999 instead of Rs. 37999. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor and an 8720mAh battery.  (Amazon)
Portronics Ruffpad 21
icon View all Images
Redefine creativity with the Portronics Ruffpad 21 – the eco-friendly digital writing pad.

According to the company, with this innovative LCD writing pad called the Portronics Ruffpad 21, you will be able to unleash your creativity and also make a positive impact on the environment. Portronics, a digital and portable consumer electronics company, offers this fantastic accessory for your home, office, or school desk. It's not just a creative outlet but also an eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper.

The Ruffpad 21 boasts an anti-glare 21-inch screen, perfect for doodling, note-taking, or jotting down ideas. Weighing 770g and encased in lightweight premium ABS material, it comes with a simple stylus pen that requires no charging or batteries. It's a versatile tool, serving as a learning aid for kids and a portable slate for creative professionals.

This writing pad is a green choice, as it significantly reduces paper consumption right from the moment you start using it. In effect, you no longer need printouts for every little thing as everything can be made available right there on the pad. No more worrying about eye strain, headaches, or fatigue – its moderately bright anti-glare LCD screen is safe for all ages.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The One-Tap Erase button allows you to wipe the pad clean and start afresh, and the Smart Lock button prevents accidental erasure of your work. Plus, you can save and share your creations, notes, and doodles on your smartphone using the Ruffpad App, available for both Android and iOS. Share your creativity with friends on various social media platforms.

The Portronics Ruffpad 21 is suitable for everyone. It's an interactive tablet for kids, a writing pad for students, and a digital notepad for professionals.

Priced at an introductory offer of INR 2,149 and backed by a 12-month warranty, the Portronics Ruffpad 21 is available on the official Portronics website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline stores.

Portronics focuses on providing products that are portable and high-functioning designs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 21:10 IST
Home Mobile News Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon