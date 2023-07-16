Quordle 538 answer for July 16: Sail towards victory! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 538 answer for July 16: Another week is gone and all we have seen are average puzzles so far without any real threat to the winning streak. The last time we saw a truly challenging puzzle was last Saunday. But today, we are in for treat as the puzzle is trickier than usual. But it also means that a laid back attitude can easily cost you the streak. Protecting your streak is important because it is never fun to share a picture of the puzzle on social media and have it be filled with grayed boxes instead of green ones. And that's why you need to check these Quordle hints and clues as we help you find the right path whenever you get stuck. And if you are on your last attempt and need to know that one elusive word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 538 hints for July 16

Two words today come with repeated letters. One of them has repeated vowels which might be slightly harder to figure out. Apart from that, three of the words contain uncommon letters. Two letters are also not common at all. So over and all, you have a versatile and tricky puzzle up your alley.

Quordle 538 clues for July 16

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, S, S, and T.

2. The words end with the letters M, Y, P, and S.

3. Word 1 clue - the hot gas that is produced by boiling water

4. Word 2 clue - having the taste of or containing salt

5. Word 3 clue - a small sailing ship with one mast

6. Word 4 clue - a support for a building or bridge, made of wood or steel

These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 538 answer for July 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STEAM

2. SALTY

3. SLOOP

4. TRUSS

We hope you were able to protect your streak today. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.