Icon

Realme phones under 20000: Check Realme 11, Realme Narzo 60, Realme Narzo 50, more

Realme smartphone fan? Check out these amazing smartphones from the brand, all under 20000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 17:06 IST
Icon
Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000: Infinix Zero 30, Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme GT 2, more
Realme Narzo N53
1/5 Infinix Zero 30: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Infinix smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery for lasting performance. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.34990. However, you can get it from Amazon for just Rs.29990, giving you a 14 percent discount. (Infinix)
Realme Narzo N53
2/5 Realme 11 Pro Plus: It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by  Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with an AnTuTu score above 550000. It has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme smartphone is backed with  5000 mAh Battery and 100 W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme 11 Pro Plus retails for Rs.39999, but from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.28431, giving you a discount of 29 percent.  (Amazon)
Realme Narzo N53
3/5 iQOO Neo 7: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 with LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge charge. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.34999, however, you can get it for Rs.27999, from Amazon, giving you a discount of 20 percent. (iQOO)
Realme Narzo N53
4/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM. It is backed with 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is priced at Rs.26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999, giving you an 11 percent discount.  (Realme)
Realme Narzo N53
5/5 Realme GT 2: The smartphone features a 6.62 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is backed with 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs.39999, However, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.29990, giving you a 25 percent discount.  (Akash/HT Tech)
Realme Narzo N53
icon View all Images
Top Realme phones under 20000. Check Realme 11, Realme Narzo 60, and more. (HT Tech)

There are plenty of options when it comes to buying a budget or mid-range smartphone, however, looking for the one phone that matches all needs is not easy to find. Realme has now become a brand which gained popularity in developing different ranges of smartphones and it has various features to offer to its users. If you are looking for a budget smartphone but also want to stick to Realme then check out the list of phones below that will be best for you.

Realme phones under 20000

Realme 11: The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with 6 levels of dynamic refresh for smooth scrolling. It features a 108MP main camera and a 16MB front camera which captures detailed images. It is powered by Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also has an expandable memory of up to 2 TB. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SUPERVOOC charge. It requires only 17 minutes to charge up to 50 percent.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CGF21RCY-1

Realme Narzo 60: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved display with 90Hz refresh rate. It features a 64 MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 6020 5G SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

B0C787P8BV-2

Realme Narzo N53: It features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charge. In terms of photography, it features a 50MP AI main camera that captures amazing pictures.

B0CKN56PQ8-3

Realme Narzo 50: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with a triple setup camera which consists of a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support.

 

B09RMG1M98-4

Realme 11x: It comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display 7.89 mm ultra-slim body. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset for smooth performance. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For photography, it features a 64MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery for lasting performance.

B0CGF3ZNGZ-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 16:56 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Realme phones under 20000: Check Realme 11, Realme Narzo 60, Realme Narzo 50, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon