Realme phones under 20000: Check Realme 11, Realme Narzo 60, Realme Narzo 50, more

There are plenty of options when it comes to buying a budget or mid-range smartphone, however, looking for the one phone that matches all needs is not easy to find. Realme has now become a brand which gained popularity in developing different ranges of smartphones and it has various features to offer to its users. If you are looking for a budget smartphone but also want to stick to Realme then check out the list of phones below that will be best for you.
Realme phones under 20000
Realme 11: The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with 6 levels of dynamic refresh for smooth scrolling. It features a 108MP main camera and a 16MB front camera which captures detailed images. It is powered by Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also has an expandable memory of up to 2 TB. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SUPERVOOC charge. It requires only 17 minutes to charge up to 50 percent.
Realme Narzo 60: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved display with 90Hz refresh rate. It features a 64 MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 6020 5G SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.
Realme Narzo N53: It features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charge. In terms of photography, it features a 50MP AI main camera that captures amazing pictures.
Realme Narzo 50: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with a triple setup camera which consists of a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support.
Realme 11x: It comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display 7.89 mm ultra-slim body. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset for smooth performance. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For photography, it features a 64MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery for lasting performance.
